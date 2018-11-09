The Unpublished Pieces behind Hariri’s Abduction Story in Saudi  Arabia  وقائع غير منشورة من قصة اختطاف سعد الحريري في السعودية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

One year has already passed since President Saad Hariri was kidnapped and held hostage against his will in Saudi Arabia. Mohammed bin Salman’s move that caused turbulence in the lebanese community was described as “utter foolishness”. The crown prince lured his Lebanese ally and forced him to resign from his post in a speech from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in a surprise announcement on November 4, 2017, plunging Lebanon into its latest political problems.

The reactions to this move in Lebanon, Arab world and the West have forced the crown- who is colloquially known as MBS- to retreat. Until the present day, detailed information is still unfolding concerning how Hariri, from his “home detention” in Riyadh, and his team in Beirut, has faced the coup attempt that aimed at ending his political career.

Citing several sources, Al-Akhbar Lebanese daily published on Tuesday, Novermber 5 (2018), several articles that revealed details about Hariri’s detention.

Few Days Prior to “Resignation”: Bin Salman Lures Saad Hariri

By the end of October 2017, lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri payed a visit to Riyadh where he was welcomed by Saudi crown prince. In that visit, MBS promised Hariri to arrange him a meeting with the Saudi King by the end of the week. Hariri, willing to participate in the World Youth Forum, which was held under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on November 4, 2017, in Sharm el-Sheikh, insisted that the meeting with the Saudi king would be on Saturday.

Hariri returned to Beirut, to his usual agenda which normally involves meetings and receptions. Thursday night, on November 2, he received a call from Bin Salman’s Divan. He was told that “His Highness the Crown Prince wants to spend the weekend with you, and you will go hunting together.” Hariri welcomed the invitation with open arms and confirmed that he’ll be there on November 3.

Hariri in Saudi Arabia

Saad Hariri set foot in Saudi Arabia by the early evening of November 3, as he promised. As always, a saudi royal parade has welcomed the prime minister and took him home. However, what was unsual is that Hariri was summoned at 8:30 a.m. to the Saudi royal office, unseemly early, by the kingdom’s standards, in the second day of a visit that was already far from what he had expected. Mr. Hariri dressed that morning in jeans and a T-shirt, thinking he was going camping in the desert with the crown prince. There was no customary royal convoy, so Mr. Hariri took his own car. And instead of meeting the prince, officials said, he was manhandled by Saudi officials.

As Saad Hariri arrived at Bin Salman’s palace, his security team, which was treated rudely and firmly, wasn’t allowed to escort him to where they were normally allowed into. Few minutes later, Hariri’s driver was asked to go home and bring him a “suit”. Shortly after the driver’s return, Saad Hariri announced live on Al-Arabiya satellite television that he had resigned as Lebanese prime minister.

Hariri was handed a resignation speech to read, which he did at 2:30 p.m. from a room an official said was down the hall from the prince’s office. The text blamed Hezbollah and claimed his life was in danger; it used words that don’t match with his rhetoric. This, it seemed, was the real reason he had been beckoned to the Saudi capital: to resign under pressure and publicly blame Iran, as if he were an employee and not a sovereign leader.

The Aftermath of the Announcement

Few minutes after Saad Hariri announced his resignation, Rudeina Al-Arab, the wife of hariri’s head of security team Abdul Karim Al-Arab, gave General Security Chief, Major General Abbas Ibrahim a phone call. She burst into tears while saying that her husband was kidnapped. Her conclusion was based on a phone call she made with her husband upon hearing the prime minister’s speech. As she was talking to her husband, she could hear people yelling and shouting at him. Excessive noise was coming out of the phone. Al-Arab soon hang up the call and promised to call few minutes later; yet, he never did.

Rudeina al-Arab’s phone call was an ample proof that what happened in Saudi Arabia on that crazy day was neither normal nor coincidential.

In Baabda, President Michel Aoun chose to follow a wait-and-see approach. He performed a series of security-related phone calls. He asked Departments of General Security, Internal Security and the Lebanese army if they had any information about a secret plot,which was promoted by Saudi media, to assasinate Saad Hariri. All the mentioned security services denied the news and were asked to make public pronouncements to this effect. In person, Aoun called Imad Othman, Director-General of Internal Security Forces, more than once to make sure that he had no information regarding the alleged assassination plot.

The lebanese president insisted that the Internal Security must develop a common position regarding the Saudi allegations, given the department’s strong links to both Saudi Arabia and Saad Hariri. Internal Security Forces immediately denied the Saudi allegations, saying that they had no knowledge of an assassination attempt.

Hariri’s Wife Confirms Abduction

Lara Al Azem, Saad Hariri’s wife, who lives in Riyadh, informed her family in Beirut that “Sheikh Saad” was held hostage at the Ritz-Carlton complex in Saudi Arabia, in an annexed villa of the hotel. She also added that MBS’s men allowed her to visit her husband twice.

Lara’s assertions were obviously the preliminary confirmation that the prime minister was abducted against his will. These assertions weren’t available to the public, but to a limited number including: Head of PM Hariri’s office, Nader Hariri, Interior Minister, Nohad Machnouk and Hariri’s adviser, Hani Hammoud.

Wadi Abu Jamil Coordination Unit

A coordination unit to follow up the crisis has been set up in the prime minister’s house located in Wadi Abu Jamil, in Beirut’s Downtown. The unit encompassed Nader Hariri, who is also the cousin of the PM, Hani Hammoud, Major General Imad Othman and Colonel Khaled Hammoud. To expedite the whole process, the unit also involved Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury, Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk and former MP Bassem Al Sabaa.

The unit operated on two parallel internal and external levels. Internally, the unit was reassured by the position of Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Hezbollah. Lebanon’s President, Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, who refused to accept the resignation unless Mr. Hariri delivered it in person, addressed the crisis as a personal matter. As for Berri, he reaffirmed his stand alongside the lebanese PM “whether hanging on the cross or banging in the nails.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah believed since the beginning that MBS, the young ambitious heir, was determined to shake up Lebanon’s power structure and set the entire country on edge.

Externally, seeking international and regional asssistance, Machnouk headed, secretly, to Cairo where he met state department and intelligence officials. He did not need to explain to them what was going on for the Egyptian officials were fully aware that Hariri was kidnapped and subjected to “house arrest”.

Seeking International Assistance

Foreign Minister Gebran Basil had a central role to play in mobilizing support from decision-making countries to help release the imprisoned prime minister. As for General Security Chief, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, he activated the intelligence services in different countries. In France, Bernard Emié (former French ambassador to Lebanon) was the director of Foreign Intelligence Service. In Germany, Ibrahim called for an urgent meeting with the director of intelligence, but the latter was outside the country, so he sent him the German ambassador in Beirut. Ibrahim explained the circumstances of the prime minister’s “resignation” and shared with him some information in his possession.

In Beirut, the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Elizabeth Richard, was still confused. At first, her stance was quite negative. In the early hours following Hariri’s resignation, when asked about her opinion regarding what was going on, she said that Hariri “had resigned in public. What are we supposed to do?” However, after a series of communication channels and after providing the State Department and US intelligence with thorough and accurate information, Washington’s attitude changed.

As in many other cases (since Donald Trump came to power), there has been a split between the Deep State and the National Security, on one hand, and the White House on the other. Trump backed Bin Salman’s coup against his cousins in Riyadh. He did not take a decisive position from Hariri’s capture at first. But the “national security state” in Washington stood up for Bin Salman’s willigness to exclude Saad Hariri.

Hariri’s Tour

Both Emirati Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, viewed Bin Salman’s move with suspicion. When the Saudi Crown Prince decided that detained Hariri would visit a number of Arab countries, in a bid to prove that the Lebanese PM is “free”, Cairo said that it would not host the Lebanese prime minister unless he departs from Cairo to Beirut. That made Bin Salman limit Hariri’s tour to Gulf states.

On November 7, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and known as MBZ, met with the Lebanese prime minister in Abu Dhabi where they discussed “brotherly relations and the recent developments in Lebanon.”

The visit aimed at humiliating Hariri by forcing him to go to Abu Dhabi, whose governor had decided to boycott Hariri for a while, for political reasons and financial differences between them. However, contrary to what Bin Salman wanted, bin Zayed was friendly with Hariri and reassured him that his ordeal would soon end.

Bold Moves

Saudi Arabia’s Arab Gulf Affairs Minister, Thamer al-Sabhan’s team contacted all Hariri’s family members, except Nader, and asked them to come to Riyadh to pledge allegiance to Bahaa, Saad Hariri’s brother, as the leader of the family and the Sunni Muslim sect. All of Hariri’s family showed their loyalty and commitment to their leader. Even his younger brother, Fahd, who was not in accord with Saad, rejected the Saudi “supreme order” and expressed discomfort with that bold move. Within 48 hours, Saudi Arabia received the following unanimous message from the entire family: Saad has no alternative. The latter played a key role in thwarting this “conspiracy,” through his secret contacts with his team in Beirut. After visiting Abu Dhabi, Hariri eventually moved from the Ritz to his home, where he remained under house arrest. Within days, several Western ambassadors visited him there. They came away with conflicting impressions of how free he was. There were two Saudi guards in the room, officials said, and when the diplomats asked if the guards could leave, Mr. Hariri said no, they could stay. Intense diplomacy followed by France, the United States, Egypt and other countries, producing a deal that allowed Mr. Hariri to leave Saudi Arabia.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper

اللواء ابراهيم تلقى الإشارة الأولى إلى كون الحريري معتقلا

بعد دقائق على اعلان الرئيس سعد الحريري استقالته من رئاسة الحكومة، يوم 4 تشرين الثاني 2017، في خطاب متلفز من الرياض، تلقّى المدير العام للامن العام اللواء عباس ابراهيم اتصالاً من ردينة العرب، زوجة عبدالكريم العرب، مسؤول فريق حماية الحريري. كانت تبكي قائلة: خطفوا زوجي. استفسر ابراهيم منها عما تقوله، فأخبرته انها، وفور مشاهدتها خطاب رئيس الحكومة، اتصلت بزوجها الذي كان يرافقه. رد عليها، ولم يكن على علم بما يجري. ثم سمعت صراخاً بقربه، وأشخاصاً يتحدّثون معه بعدائية. قطع العرب الاتصال قائلا لزوجته انه سيحادثها بعد دقائق. حاولت الاتصال به مجدداً، لكنها لم تفلح. الصراخ الذي سمعته جعلها تقتنع بأن الذين يصرخون كانوا يريدون توقيف زوجها او اختطافه. اتصال ردينة العرب كان الاشارة الاولى على حقيقة ما جرى في الرياض، في ذلك اليوم المجنون. نادر الحريري، مدير مكتب رئيس الحكومة، كان يضع اللمسات الاخيرة على جدول أعمال الزيارة التي سيقوم بها رئيس الحكومة في اليوم التالي الى شرم الشيخ، للمشاركة في مؤتمر والاجتماع بالرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي. الرجل الاقرب (في ذلك الحين) الى سعد الحريري، صُدم باعلان الأخير استقالته. بعد وقت ليس ببعيد، اتصل به هاتفيا. كرر رئيس الحكومة على مسامع مدير مكتبه، بنبرة لا تخلو من «الرسمية»، ما قاله في بيان الاستقالة عن إيران وحزب الله. اللغة التي استخدمها لم تكن معتادة بين الرجلين. تيقّن نادر من أن ابن خاله لم يكن في وضع طبيعي، فختم الاتصال بعبارة «الله يحميك». خمسة أيام قبل «الاستقالة»: ابن سلمان يستدرج الحريري قبل نهاية تشرين الأول (2017)، زار الرئيس الحريري الرياض. كان وزير الدولة السعودي لشؤون الخليج، ثامر السبهان، قد ملأ الفضاء الالكتروني تهويلاً على لبنان. التقى الرجلان، قبل أن يستقبل ولي العهد السعودي «دولة الرئيس سعد». كان اللقاء «فائق الإيجابية». وعد إبن سلمان بترتيب موعد للحريري مع الملك السعودي قبل نهاية الأسبوع نفسه (أي قبل الخامس من تشرين الثاني). كان الحريري مرتبطاً بموعد المشاركة في «منتدى شباب العالم»، الذي سيقام برعاية الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي يوم 4 تشرين الثاني 2017، في شرم الشيخ. ولأجل ذلك، سعى إلى ان يكون موعده مع الملك سلمان يوم السبت لا يوم الأحد. عاد الحريري إلى بيروت، وإلى جدول اعماله المعتاد. استقبالات واجتماعات… ترأس جلسة لمجلس الوزراء، واجتماعاً للجنة الوزارية المكلفة بحث تطبيق قانون الانتخابات. ليل الخميس، 2 تشرين الثاني، تلقى اتصالاً من ديوان ابن سلمان. قيل له إن «سمو ولي العهد يريد ان يقضي معك نهاية الأسبوع، وستذهبان سوياً إلى (صيد) البر». اتفق مع المتصلين به على أي يكون في الرياض مساء الجمعة 3 تشرين. في ذلك اليوم، استقبل وزيرة الثقافة الفرنسية، على رأس وفد ضم السفير الفرنسي في بيروت. اجتمع بها، واستبقاها الى مائدة الغداء. لم يُكمل «وجبته». بعد نحو 10 دقائق، تركها مع نظيرها اللبناني غطاس خوري، ومدير مكتبه، ومستشاره الإعلامي، وآخرين من فريق عمله، واعتذر بسبب ارتباطه بموعد في الرياض. (هيثم الموسوي) وصل إلى الرياض في ساعات المساء الاولى. بخلاف ما قيل سابقاً، كان في استقباله موكب من المراسم الملكية، أوصله إلى منزله. بقي منتظراً، من دون أن يتصل به احد. في السعودية، هذا الانتظار «طبيعي». لكن ما هو غير طبيعي حدث صباح اليوم التالي. على غير المعتاد، استفاق الحريري قرابة السابعة من صباح الرابع من تشرين الثاني، على وصول موكب أمني سعودي، ينبئه بأن ولي العهد ينتظره «في القصر»، للذهاب في «رحلة البر». ارتدى رئيس الحكومة «ثياب سبور». وصل الموكب إلى قصر ابن سلمان، لكن فريق الامن المرافق للحريري لم يُسمح له بالدخول إلى المكان الذي يصل إليه عادة في زيارات مماثلة. أبقي المرافقون في قاعة تابعة للحرس السعودي. وكان حراس إبن سلمان يتعاملون بشدة مع مرافقي رئيس الحكومة، حتى أن احدهم طلب دخول المرحاض، فقيل له: «يمكنك الانتظار، لست مضطراً لذلك الآن». بعد قليل، طُلِب من سائق الحريري أن يذهب إلى منزله ليأتي بـ«بدلة رسمية». وأشاع السعوديون أن الحريري يحتاج إلى تغيير ثيابه للقاء الملك. بعد عودة السائق بالبزّة بوقت قصير، ظهر الحريري على قناة «العربية»، قارئاً بيان الاستقالة. زوجة الحريري تؤكد اختطافه في قصر بعبدا، قرر الرئيس ميشال عون التريث. وصف الاستقالة بالملتبسة. سريعاً، أجرى سلسلة اتصالات امنية. سأل الجيش والامن العام والامن الداخلي عما اذا كانت في حوزة اي منهم معلومات عن مخطط لاغتيال الحريري، وهو ما كانت وسائل الاعلام السعودية تروج له لتبرير بقاء رئيس الحكومة خارج البلاد. نفى الجميع ذلك. فطلب بيانات رسمية بالنفي. شخصياً، اتصل عون باللواء عماد عثمان، أكثر من مرة قائلا له: عليك تحمّل مسؤولية. اذا كانت لديكم معلومات عن مخطط لاغتيال الحريري، فعليك إعلامي بها. واذا لم تكن لديكم معلومات مماثلة، فعليكم اصدار بيان نفي لأن ما يُخطّط للبلد شديد الخطورة. رد عثمان نافياً وجود اي معلومة عن مخطط لاغتيال رئيس الحكومة، فأصر عون على اصدار بيان. كان رئيس الجمهورية قد حصل على تأكيد من الجيش والامن العام ينفي المزاعم السعودية. لكنه شدد على ضرورة صدور موقف من الامن الداخلي، لما لهذه المؤسسة من صلة بالحريري والسعودية معاً. زوجة الحريري زارته في «الريتز» وأبلغت أفراداً من العائلة بأنه مختطف لجأ عماد عثمان الى نادر الحريري قائلا ان رئيس الجمهورية يطلب اصدار بيان ينفي ما ورد في بيان استقالة رئيس الحكومة، وما تشيعه وسائل الاعلام السعودية. سأل نادر عماد عثمان: هل طلبت رأي وزيرك؟ قصد عثمان وزارة الداخلية، برفقة رئيس «شعبة» المعلومات العقيد خالد حمود. لم يكن نهاد المشنوق متردداً. أفتى بوجوب إصدار البيان، ونقّحه قبل إعلانه. كان بيان الأمن الداخلي أول صفعة في سلسلة الردود على الرواية السعودية الكاذبة بشأن الأسباب الأمنية الموجبة لاستقالة الحريري. لحق به بيان للجيش، وتصريح للواء عباس ابراهيم، ينفيان المزاعم السعودية. مضى اليوم الأول على استقالة الحريري. لم يكن ثمة تأكيد يقينيّ بأن الرجل مخطوف. وردت إلى رئيس الجمهورية العماد ميشال عون، يوم الاحد 5 تشرين الثاني، معلومات «غير رسمية» من العاصمة الإيرانية طهران تقول إن الحريري مختطف. وذكرت تلك المعلومات تفاصيل عن الظروف التي أحاطت بالحريري، منذ لحظة إعلان استقالته. لكن ما تقدّم لم يكن سوى إشارات تحتاج إلى ما يقطع الشك.لكن ما حسم الامر، كان في اتصالات هاتفية، جاءت من قبل لارا العظم، زوجة الرئيس الحريري المقيمة مع عائلتها في الرياض، حيث يسكن اهلها اصلا. قالت لارا للعائلة في بيروت: الشيخ سعد محتجز في مجمّع الريتز كارلتون في الرياض. ليس موجودا في مبنى الفندق، مع الامراء ورجال الاعمال والمسؤولين السعوديين المعتقلين، بل في فيلا ملحقة بالفندق». وأوضحت إن رجال محمد بن سلمان سمحوا لها بزيارة زوجها مرتين. كان هذا التأكيد الاول على أن الحريري مختطف. معلومات لارا العظم لم تكن متاحة للجميع، بل لعدد محدود بينهم نادر الحريري ونهاد المشنوق وهاني حمود. «خلية التحرير» في منزل رئيس الحكومة في وادي أبو جميل بوسط بيروت، نشأت خلية لمتابعة الازمة: دائرة ضيقة تضم نادر الحريري والمستشار الإعلامي هاني حمود. ينضم إليهما اللواء عماد عثمان والعقيد خالد حمود، متى وُجِدت الحاجة لمتابعات ذات طابع أمني. كانت الدائرة تتسع لتضم وزير الداخلية نهاد المشنوق، ووزير الثقافة غطاس خوري، والنائب السابق باسم السبع. هؤلاء جميعاً «موثوقون». لكن ضرورات فرضت توسيع الدائرة اكثر من خلال إشراك الرئيس السابق للحكومة، فؤاد السنيورة، في عدد من الاجتماعات. موقف الأخير كان رمادياً. يكرر كلاماً عاماً: لا هو يريد إغضاب السعودية، ولا هو راغب بطعن الحريري. وخشية من «ذهابه بعيدا»، قرر فريق عمل سعد «توريطه»، جزئياً، في سعيهم لتحرير الرئيس المخطوف. «الذهاب بعيداً» يمكن أن يكون على شاكلة اقتراح السنيورة، بعد ثلاثة أيام على اختطاف الحريري في الرياض، بدعوة كل قوى 14 آذار إلى اجتماع في «بيت الوسط». وهذه الفكرة كانت تهدف، بحسب ما قدّم لها نائب صيدا السابق، إلى إظهار توحّد الفريق السياسي العريض خلف قيادة الحريري من جهة، ولتأكيد «الثوابت». تصدّى نادر الحريري للاقتراح، مشيراً إلى ان في فريق 14 آذار جهات خانت الحريري. قال كلاماً قاسياً بحق صديقه فارس سعيد، كما بحق سمير جعجع. لم يكن السنيورة بحاجة إلى أكثر من الوقوف في وجهه بلطف، للتراجع عن اقتراحه. بدأت «خلية وادي أبو جميل» العمل على مسارين: داخلي وخارجي. في الأول، طمأنها موقف عون ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري وحزب الله. الاول، تعامل مع المعركة كقضية شخصية. الثاني كرر وقوفه إلى جانب الحريري «ظالماً او مظلوماً». كان في السابق، وكلما أراد استقبال سعد الحريري، يوصيه بعدم اصطحاب نادر معه. ثمة في فريق رئيس مجلس النواب من أوغر صدره على نادر. لكن الازمة المستجدة دفعت ببري إلى استقبال مدير مكتب رئيس الحكومة. وفي آخر اللقاء، قال بري لضيفه: «انت تعرف أن صوفتك كانت حمرا عندي. لكن اجتماع اليوم محا كل سيئاتك». وضع بري كل إمكاناته وعلاقاته في سبيل إعادة سعد إلى بيروت. يبقى حزب الله. منذ اللحظة الاولى، رأى في «استقالة» الحريري استهدافاً للبلد، وله. وأن إبن سلمان يريد اخذ لبنان إلى حرب أهلية. موقف الحزب كان حاسماً: نحن معكم حتى عودة الرئيس الحريري إلى بيروت.خارجياً، لم تترك الخلية أحداً لم تتواصل معه لشرح الموقف: غالبية السفراء المعتمدين في لبنان… كل مسؤول أجنبي لمكتب الحريري به صلة. جرت الاستعانة بكل من يقدر على تقديم إضافة: أمل مدللي في واشنطن، جورج شعبان في موسكو… فجأة، استقل نهاد المشنوق طائرة خاصة، سراً، قاصداً العاصمة المصرية القاهرة. التقى هناك بمسؤولين في وزارة الخارجية، وفي الاستخبارات. لم يكن بحاجة ليشرح لهم ما يجري، إذ كانوا على يقين من أن الحريري مخطوف، وعلى دراية كاملة بظروف «إقامته الجبرية» في الرياض. وكانت قراءتهم دقيقة للموقف اللبناني، رسمياً وشعبياً، كما لردود الفعل الدولية على خطوة ابن سلمان. عاد إلى بيروت التي نشط فيها بالاتصالات مع كل من له به صلة في الغرب، شارحاً خطورة الموقف. لم يقتصر دوره على الموقف الجريء الذي أطلقه بعد عودته من القاهرة بيومين، من على باب دار الفتوى، حيث خاطب حكام الرياض بالقول: لسنا غنماً. غلاف «الأخبار» يوم 6 تشرين الثاني 2017 (العدد الذي تلى اختطاف الحريري) جهد «خلية وادي أبو جميل» لاقاه فريق رئيس الجمهورية. وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل يجول في عواصم القرار حاشداً الدعم لتحرير رئيس الحكومة المعتقل. واللواء عباس ابراهيم يحرّك قنوات التواصل ذات السرعة الفائقة: أجهزة الاستخبارات. في فرنسا، كان برنارد إيمييه (السفير السابق في لبنان) يتولى إدارة الاستخبارات الخارجية. ما تلقاه من ابراهيم نقله على وجه السرعة إلى رئيسه إيمانويل ماكرون. وفي ألمانيا، طلب ابراهيم موعداً عاجلاً للقاء مدير الاستخبارات، لكن الأخير كان خارج البلاد، فأرسَل السفيرَ الألماني في بيروت للقاء ابراهيم. شرح الأخير ظروف «استقالة» رئيس الحكومة، والمعلومات الموجودة في حوزته. سريعاً أيضاً، ظهرت نتائج هذه الاتصالات بموقف سياسي ألماني، ظهر جزء منه علناً. في بيروت، كانت السفيرة الأميركية لا تزال حائرة. موقفها كان شديد السلبية في البداية. قالت لكل من سألها رأيها في الساعات الاولى التي تلت بيان الحريري إن الأخير «استقال علناً، فماذا تريدون منا أن نفعل؟». بعد سلسلة اتصالات، وإثر معلومات دقيقة توفرت لوزارة الخارجية وأجهزة الاستخبارات الأميركية، تغيّر موقف واشنطن. وكما في كثير من القضايا الأخرى (منذ وصول دونالد ترامب إلى السلطة)، كان ثمة انقسام بين الخارجية والامن القومي من جهة، والبيت الأبيض من جهة أخرى. ترامب كان مؤيداً لانقلاب ابن سلمان على أبناء عمومته في الرياض. ولم يتخذ موقفاً حاسما في البداية من احتجاز الحريري. لكن «دولة الأمن القومي» في واشنطن وقفت في وجه إقصاء رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية. السيسي وإبن زايد يفاجئان إبن سلمان ومن حيث لم يحتسب أحد، نظر حاكمان عربيان إلى خطوة محمد بن سلمان بعين الريبة. الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، والحاكم الفعلي للإمارات العربية المتحدة محمد بن زايد. رغم حلفهما الوثيق مع ابن سلمان، إلا انهما وجدا في احتجازه للحريري قراراً غبياً عبّرت دوائرهما عنه بأنه «خطوة غير محسوبة النتائج». وعندما قرر ولي العهد السعودي أن يجول الحريري، المحتجز، على عدد من الدول العربية، ردت القاهرة بأنها لن تستقبل رئيس حكومة لبنان إلا إذا كان سيغادرها إلى بيروت. هذه الإجابة المصرية جعلت ابن سلمان يحصر «جولة الحريري» بدول خليجية، قبل أن يكتفي بلقاء مع ولي عهد أبو ظبي محمد بن زايد (الثلاثاء 7 تشرين الثاني). كان القصد إذلال الحريري بإجباره على زيارة أبو ظبي التي قرر حاكمها الفعلي مقاطعة الحريري منذ مدة، لأسباب سياسية من جهة، ولخلافات مالية بينهما. وعلى عكس ما اشتهى ابن سلمان، كان ابن زايد ودوداً مع سعد. طمأنه إلى ان محنته ستنتهي قريباً، وأبلغه بعدم موافقته على طريقة التعامل معه، رغم تحفّظه (ابن زايد) على طريقة إدارة الحريري للتسوية الرئاسية والعلاقة مع حزب الله. وكان لابن زايد دور في حث الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون على التدخل لدى ابن سلمان، وإجراء اتصالات مع واشنطن، للملمة ما اقترفه ولي العهد السعودي. وبعد يومين (9 تشرين الثاني)، كان ملف الحريري بنداً أول على مائدة الاجتماع الطارئ الذي عقده ماكرون مع ابن سلمان في طريق عودته من أبو ظبي إلى بلاده. بعد رحلة أبو ظبي، انتقل الحريري من مجمع الريتز إلى منزله، حيث بقي قيد الإقامة الجبرية. ابن زايد تجاوز مشكلته السياسية والمالية مع الحريري ورفض «حماقة» ابن سلمان يوم 7 تشرين الثاني كان مفصلياً في أزمة الحريري. فمن جهة، بدأت تظهر، علناً، علامات الامتعاض العربي، والصدمة الدولية، من «حماقة» ابن سلمان. ومن جهة اخرى، بدا جلياً أن الموقف اللبناني، الرسمي والشعبي، لم يجر بما تشتهي سفن حاكم الرياض. ومن جهة ثالثة، أحرق السعوديون آخر ورقة بين أيديهم: بهاء الحريري. في الليلة السابقة، ارتكب ابن سلمان حماقة إضافية بالسماح لمرافق الحريري، محمد دياب، بالعودة من الرياض إلى بيروت. بعودته، بات موقف «خلية تحرير الرئيس المخطوف» أقوى من ذي قبل، إذ ما عاد في مقدور أحد في تيار المستقبل، ولا خارجه، التشكيك بأن الحريري استقال تحت الضغط، وأنه باقٍ في السعودية خلافاً لإرادته. فريق ثامر السبهان تولى التواصل مع جميع أفراد عائلة الحريري، باستثناء نادر، طالباً قدومهم إلى الرياض لمبايعة بهاء، خلفاً لاخيه سعد، زعيماً للعائلة والطائفة. وكانت إجابات الجميع متمسكة بسعد. حتى أخوه الأصغر، فهد، الذي لم يكن على وئام معه، رفض «الأمر السامي» السعودي، وعبّر عن امتعاضه من طلب البيعة لأخيه الأكبر. وفي غضون 48 ساعة، تبلّغت السعودية من كافة أفراد العائلة موقفاً موحداً: لا بديل عن سعد. وكان للاخير دور رئيسي في إحباط تلك «المؤامرة»، من خلاله تواصله السري مع فريق عمله في بيروت. سر زيارة قبرص! في الأيام التالية، لم يعد امام الرياض من خيار سوى الرضوخ أمام انسداد الأفق، لبنانياً، وعربياً، ودولياً. حاولت قدر المستطاع أن تؤجل خروج الحريري، لتحقيق بعض المكاسب، لكن انتهى بها الأمر تمارس نوعاً من فشّة الخلق، كتلك التي أصرّت عليها، وتحققت بتعريج الحريري على قبرص، ليل 21 ــــ 22 تشرين الثاني، في طريق عودته من باريس (التي انتقل إليها ليل 17/18 تشرين الثاني) فالقاهرة إلى بيروت. فالزيارة التي بقيت أسبابها مجهولة طوال العام الماضي، لم يكن لها من هدف سوى «كسر كلمة السيسي». إذ أن الأخير، عندما عرض عليه ابن سلمان استقبال الحريري بعد يومين على احتجازه، اشترط لتلبية الطلب عودة الحريري إلى بيروت. طلب ابن سلمان من الحريري عدم العودة مباشرة من القاهرة إلى بيروت لـ«كسر كلمة السيسي» ولما أفضت الضغوط على ابن سلمان إلى مغادرة الحريري الرياض إلى باريس، قرر الأخير زيارة القاهرة، تقديراً لموقف رئيسها. فما كان من ابن سلمان إلا أن تدخّل طالباً من رئيس تيار المستقبل المرور بأي دولة يريدها، لكي لا يعود إلى بيروت من القاهرة مباشرة، فلا تكون مشيئة السيسي هي النافذة. اختار الحريري قبرص التي رَتّب مكتبُه في بيروت موعداً عاجلاً له في مطار عاصمتها مع رئيسها الذي لم يكن قد مضى على استقباله الحريري سوى 24 يوماً (زار الحريري قبرص يوم 28 تشرين الأول 2017). في نظر ابن سلمان وحاشيته، ليس مهماً المردود السياسي لما يقومون به. ما يصبون إليه حصراً هو «أن تكون كلمة ولي العهد السعودي هي العليا»، بصرف النظر عن الأسلوب والنتيجة. وما على من يستغرب هكذا أداء سوى تذكّر اغتيال جمال خاشقجي. بهذه الطريقة، لا بسواها، يريد ابن سلمان إدارة الإقليم.

