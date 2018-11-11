Journalist Throws Shoe at Dissident Yemeni Minister during Press Conference in Riyadh: Video
November 11, 2018
The dissident information minister in the Yemeni salvation government Abdol Salam Jaber was surprised by one of the journalists throwing his shoe at him while attending the former’s press conference in Riyadh.
It is worth noting that the Yemeni government had appointed the chairman of SABA news agency Dayfallah Al-Shami in substitution of Jaber.
