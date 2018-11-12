Palestinian Resistance Vows Defending People & Land in Face of Israeli Aggression

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 12, 2018

Palestinian Resistance Factions Joint Operation Room Monday stressed, in a statement, that the Zionist enemy is completely responsible for the martyrdom of seven Palestinian citizens, adding that he resistance is able to retaliate and deter the enemy.

The statement added that the resistance would keep vigil to confront any Israeli aggression on and defend the Palestinian land and people.

Elite Israeli occupation soldiers crossed the border into Gaza on Sunday in a civilian car in a special operation to assassinate Hamas commander prompting an exchange of fire between Zionist soldiers and the Palestinian resistance.

One of the Israeli officers was killed, and one another was injured during the clashes which claimed also one the Palestinian resistance field commanders.

In response to the escalating Zionist aggression on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Palestinian resistance fired around 100 missiles on the occupation settlements in the vicinity in 40 minutes, according to Al-Manar reporter who added that the rocketry shelling injured 12 settlers, with two serious cases).

The reporter added that Israeli warplanes raided several sites in Gaza, claiming two locals and injuring three of others.

The Zionist media confirmed the reports, adding that the dozens of Israeli settlers were shocked as a result of the Palestinian rocketry shelling.

—

On November 12, Palestinain armed groups launched a massive shelling of targets in southern Israel causing casualties and destruction in the targeted areas.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), at least 80 rockets and projectiles were launched from Gaza. Local media claim that one of the rockets hit a bus (photo above) killing several civilians.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that its warplanes are currently striking targets across the Gaza Strip.

The November 12 escalation is the result of the series of events started by the IDF attack in Khan Yunis.

