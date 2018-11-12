Palestinian Resistance Vows Defending People & Land in Face of Israeli Aggression

Posted on November 12, 2018 by martyrashrakat

Palestinian Resistance Vows Defending People & Land in Face of Israeli Aggression

November 12, 2018

Palestinian Resistance Factions Joint Operation Room Monday stressed, in a statement, that the Zionist enemy is completely responsible for the martyrdom of seven Palestinian citizens, adding that he resistance is able to retaliate and deter the enemy.

The statement added that the resistance would keep vigil to confront any Israeli aggression on and defend the Palestinian land and people.

Elite Israeli occupation soldiers crossed the border into Gaza on Sunday in a civilian car in a special operation to assassinate Hamas commander prompting an exchange of fire between Zionist soldiers and the Palestinian resistance.

One of the Israeli officers was killed, and one another was injured during the clashes which claimed also one the Palestinian resistance field commanders.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Around 100 Palestinian Missiles Fired at Zionist Settlements near Gaza in 40 Minutes

In response to the escalating Zionist aggression on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Palestinian resistance fired around 100 missiles on the occupation settlements in the vicinity in 40 minutes, according to Al-Manar reporter who added that the rocketry shelling injured 12 settlers, with two serious cases).

The reporter added that Israeli warplanes raided several sites in Gaza, claiming two locals and injuring three of others.

The Zionist media confirmed the reports, adding that the dozens of Israeli settlers were shocked as a result of the Palestinian rocketry shelling.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

MULTIPLE ROCKETS LAUNCHED AT SOUTHERN ISRAEL IN RESPONSE TO IDF ACTIONS IN GAZA (VIDEO)

12.11.2018

Multiple Rockets Launched At Southern Israel In Response To IDF Actions In Gaza (Video)

A bus was hit by one of the rockets

On November 12, Palestinain armed groups launched a massive shelling of targets in southern Israel causing casualties and destruction in the targeted areas.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), at least 80 rockets and projectiles were launched from Gaza. Local media claim that one of the rockets hit a bus (photo above) killing several civilians.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that its warplanes are currently striking targets across the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces

@IDFSpokesperson

🚨INTENSE ROCKET FIRE FROM AT 🚨

928 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads information and privacy
On November 11, the IDF carried out a ground operation in the town of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. The IDF killed Nur Barake, a deputy commander of an elite unit of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and up to 6 other Palestinains in its attack. The followed clashes resulted in the death of at least one IDF soldier. Another IDF service member was injured. The IDF’s Air Force was also employed.

The November 12 escalation is the result of the series of events started by the IDF attack in Khan Yunis.

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: IOF, Israeli Aggression, Jewish Crimes, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Occupation Terrorism, Palestine |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: