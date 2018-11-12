The market of Arab and Middle East countries accounts for a considerable share of the order book of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec), the Rosoboronexport press office quoted its CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying on Monday.

At the fifth Bahrain International Air Show 2018 (BIAS), Rosoboronexport will feature Russia’s most advanced weapon systems, including the S-400 long-range air defense missile complex, the Pantsyr medium-range surface-to-air missile/gun system, Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare systems and the newest Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A military transport planes.

“The weapons labelled ‘made in Russia’ enjoy enhanced demand as they have proven their worth in rough combat and climatic conditions at sea, on the ground and in the air. And this demand is growing: Rosoboronexport’s order book has recently exceeded the mark of $50 billion, a considerable share of which has been formed by contracts with Arab states,” Mikheyev said.

The delegations of the countries from that region are expected to show enhanced interest at the air show in the Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighter jet, MiG-29M/M2 multi-purpose frontline fighters and Yak-130 combat training aircraft.

Rosoboronexport will also showcase such new products on its export list as the Il-78MK-90A aerial refueling tanker and the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport plane.

In the category of army aviation, Rosoboronexport will feature the Mil Mi-28NE attack helicopter, the Kamov Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter, the Mi-35M transport/attack helicopter, the Ka-226T and Ansat light multi-purpose rotorcraft and the Mi-26T2 heavy transport helicopter.

According to Rosoboronexport, Russian air defense systems are expected to attract considerable interest. Russia’s state arms exporter also expects Arab and Middle East countries to display enhanced interest in S-400 Triumf long-range air defense missile systems, and also Buk-M2E and Tor-M2E surface-to-air missile complexes, the Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile/gun system and the man-portable Verba air defense missile system.

The company’s display stand at the Bahrain International Air Show will also feature Russian-made Takhion and Orlan-10E drones, the air reconnaissance system with the Orion-E long-endurance drone and the electronic warfare complex with small-size Repellent unmanned aerial vehicles. Overall, Rosoboronexport will feature over 250 weapon systems at the Bahrain International Air Show 2018.

