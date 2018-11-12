Sayyed Nasrallah’s Messages: Confronting Pressure and Enhancing Lebanon’s Deterrence

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 12, 2018

The stern warning issued by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah against the Zionist entity seems to be a thoroughly considered position, regarding its timing and content. His messages have considerably become more present at the security and political decision making institution in Tel Aviv, as well as among Hezbollah friends, allies and opponents in Lebanon.

In a televised speech marking Hezbollah Martyr’s Day, on Saturday, Sayyed Nasrallah linked reiterating his commitment to the inevitable response to any Israeli aggression against Lebanon, to Israeli, American and some European pressure. This pressure aims at dispossessing Hezbollah of the most important element of force, missiles, in the deterrence equation that prevents the enemy from violating the Lebanese territories.

In parallel, the enemy continues pursuing its policy of intimidation which aims to suggest that Lebanon is left with basically two options. The first option compels Lebanon to abandon these capabilities that protected it in the most dangerous phase Lebanon has ever been through. The second option suggests that the Zionist entity will move to the next stage of deliberate attacks on the Lebanese territory.

Tel Aviv, along with many international, regional and local trumpets, bets that its intimidation policy will definitely contribute to re-imposing their missile capabilities that have protected Lebanon for 12 years on the local political agenda under the influence of the intimidation and the US as well as the European pressures.

Israel had recently tried to increase its pressures over the Hezbollah’s rocket arsenal and to create “a state of intimidation and threat that if this matter is not addressed, it (Israel) will address it”, according to Sayyed Nasrallah. Israel had used “the Americans and even some European states” in this effort, he said.

“I say to Lebanon that it must bear this level of diplomatic pressure,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. “Any attack on Lebanon, any air strikes on Lebanon or bombardment – we will certainly respond,” he added. The position of Sayyed Nasrallah, in regard to content, came to confirm Hezbollah’s decision. Regarding its timing, this (Sayeed Nasrallah’s) stance came at the height of Lebanon’s need to assert its adherence to its capabilities, and to its decision to immediately respond.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s position affirms that Lebanon’s choices are not confined to accepting the external dictates that deprive it from its strength, or to authorizing Israeli occupation of its soil. In fact, the demilitarizing Lebanon paves the way for the enemy to violate the Lebanese territories and to build a radically different homeland instead.

Following Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech messages, the leadership of the enemy has once again found itself in the face of a well-established fact that crossing the lines drawn by Hezbollah means that it will receive painful responses which require it, starting this moment, to examine its operational alternatives in the light of its consequences, costs and repercussions:

1. Refraining from starting attacks which entail Hezbollah’s response.

2. Starting an attack, receiving the vowed response and then retreating.

3. Starting an attack and responding to the response.

According to the first scenario, the enemy will have refrained from any military adventure; thus, Hezbollah will have achieved its deterrence goal.

According to the second scenario, the enemy will eventually be deterred after testing the seriousness of Hezbollah. Accordingly, Hezbollah will attain its deterrence goal, perhaps with some sacrifices and a painful, horrific price inflicted on the enemy.

According to the third scenario, which is now the most unlikely to happen, the enemy will face a broader confrontation. Thus, we will face a strategic decision taken by the enemy to attack Hezbollah, but with the prior recognition that the outcome will be very painful. It is worth mentioning that even those who are exaggerating and dramatizing things in Israel are not talking about waging war on Lebanon.

In all cases, Hezbollah has again been able to dispel Israeli bets, re-mix the cards on the decision maker’s table in Tel Aviv, and disrupt its cost and feasibility calculations.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper

الإثنين 12 تشرين الثاني 2018

التحذير الذي وجّهه الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله الى كيان العدو، يبدو موقفاً مدروساً بدقة في المضمون والتوقيت. ورسائلة باتت أكثر حضوراً لدى مؤسسة القرار السياسي والأمني في تل أبيب، وأيضاً لدى أصدقاء حزب الله وحلفائه وخصومه في الساحة اللبنانية.

في خطابه بمناسبة يوم الشهيد، أول من أمس، ربطَ تكرارَ التزامه بالرد الحتمي على أي اعتداء إسرائيلي ضد لبنان، بالضغوط الإسرائيلية والأميركية وبعض الأوروبية، التي تهدف الى تجريد المقاومة من أهم عنصر قوة، الصواريخ، في معادلة الردع التي تمنع العدو من استباحة لبنان. بالموازاة، يواصل العدو سياسة التهويل التي تهدف الى الإيحاء بأن لبنان أمام خيارين: إما التخلي عن هذه القدرات التي وفرت له مظلة حماية في أخطر مرحلة مصيرية مرت بها المنطقة، وهي ضمانة أمنه على مستوى المستقبل أيضاً؛ أو أن كيان العدو سينتقل الى مرحلة شن اعتداءات مدروسة وهادفة على الأراضي اللبنانية.

وتراهن تل أبيب، ومعها العديد من الأبواق الدولية والإقليمية والمحلية، على أن يساهم هذا التهويل بإعادة فرض القدرات الصاروخية ــــ التي حمت لبنان على مدى 12 عاماً ــــ على جدول الاشتباك الداخلي، على وقع «التهويل ومن خلال الضغوط الدبلوماسية ومن خلال استخدام الأميركيين وحتى بعض الدول الأوروبية ومن خلال إيجاد حالة من التخويف والتهديد بأنه إن لم تتم معالجة هذا الأمر فهو سيعالجه»، بحسب ما أوضح السيد نصر الله.

في المقابل، أتى موقف السيد نصر الله، على مستوى المضمون، لتأكيد قرار حزب الله: «لا أقول جديداً إذا قلت للإسرائيلي… أي اعتداء على لبنان، أي غارة جوية على لبنان، أي قصف على لبنان، سنرد عليه حتماً، حتماً، حتماً». وعلى مستوى التوقيت، أتى هذا الموقف في ذروة حاجة لبنان للتأكيد على تمسكه بقدرته، وقراره بالرد الحتمي، وهو ما يمثل عناصر القوة المضادة التي يستطيع المستوى الرسمي اللبناني الاستناد إليها لمواجهة الضغوط الإسرائيلية والأميركية والأوروبية.

وتنبع أهمية موقف السيد نصر الله، أيضاً، في المضمون والسياق والرسائل، من كونها تؤكد حقيقة أن خيارات لبنان ليست محصورة بين القبول بالإملاءات الخارجية التي تجرده من عناصر قوته، أو استباحة لبنان أمام الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية. بل إن تجريد لبنان من قدراته الصاروخية هو المقدمة المؤكدة التي تُمكِّن العدو من هذه الاستباحة التي ستؤسس لوطن يختلف جذرياً، في أمنه ومعادلاته وخياراته… عما نشهده الآن.

أن يأتي هذا الالتزام بالرد على لسان السيد نصر الله بنفسه، يعني الكثير لدى قادة العدو. وهو بالتأكيد سيلغي مجدداً من مروحة السيناريوات والخيارات التي قد تطرح على طاولة القرار السياسي الأمني في تل أبيب، إمكانية أن يتسلل أي وهم لدى قادة العدو حول رد حزب الله على أي خيار عدواني. وهنا ينبغي تأكيد حقيقة أخرى، وهي أن القضية لا تتعلق بنشوب حرب ــــ في المدى المنظور ــــ تتخوف إسرائيل من تداعياتها. ولكنها تسعى الى محاولة فرض معادلة تسمح لها بالعودة الى استباحة لبنان.

وهكذا تكون قيادة العدو قد وجدت نفسها مرة أخرى، بعد رسالة السيد نصر الله، أمام حقيقة ثابتة وهي أن أي تجاوز للخطوط التي رسمها حزب الله، يعني أنها ستتلقى ردوداً مؤلمة تستوجب منها، منذ الآن، دراسة خياراتها العملانية، في ضوء نتائجها وكلفتها وتداعياتها:

1 – الامتناع عن أصل الاعتداء الذي يستوجب الرد الذي التزم به حزب الله.

2 – المبادرة إلى الاعتداء وتلقي الرد الذي توعد به الحزب ثم الانكفاء.

3 – المبادرة إلى الاعتداء والرد على الرد.

في السيناريو الأول، يكون العدو قد امتنع عن أي مغامرة عسكرية، ويكون حزب الله قد حقق هدفه الردعي.

في السيناريو الثاني، يكون العدو قد ارتدع في نهاية المطاف، لكن بعد اختبار جدية حزب الله. ويكون الحزب قد حقق هدفه الردعي، وربما مع تضحيات ما وثمن مؤلم للعدو.

خيارات لبنان ليست محصورة بين القبول بالإملاءات الخارجية واستباحته من قبَل العدو

أما في السيناريو الثالث، وهو الآن بات أكثر استبعاداً، فيكون العدو أمام خيار التدحرج نحو مواجهة أوسع. لكنه أقدم على الاعتداء الابتدائي، مع علمه بأن ذلك سيؤدي إلى تلك المواجهة. وعلى ذلك، نكون أمام قرار استراتيجي اتخذه العدو بالعدوان، لكن مع إدراكه المسبق بأن النتيجة ستكون مؤلمة جداً، سوف يدفعه الى استبعاد هذا الخيار مجدداً. ومن الجدير ذكره، أنه حتى الذين يهوِّلون في إسرائيل لا يتحدثون عن حرب على لبنان.

وفي كل الأحوال، يكون حزب الله قد استطاع مجدداً أن يبدد الرهانات الإسرائيلية، وأعاد خلط الأوراق على طاولة صانع القرار في تل أبيب، وأربك حسابات الكلفة والجدوى لديه. ومع أن السيد نصر الله لم يحدد طبيعة هذا الرد وحجمه، إلا أنه أوضح ضابطة أساسية يمكن من خلالها استخراج معالمه، عندما تحدث عن أنه «لن يكون مقبولاً أن يعود العدو ليستبيح لبنان كما كان يفعل في العقود الماضية». وهو ما يعني بالضرورة أن هدف الرد سيكون منع إعادة استباحة لبنان، وكي يكون كذلك، سيكون بالضرورة رداً رادعاً. والأهم من كل ذلك، أن حزب الله بادر الى رسالة استباقية، أوضح فيها للعدو هذا السيناريو الذي سيلقي بثقله على مؤسسة القرار، ويربك حساباتها، ويقيد خياراتها.

