Gaza Sets Equation of Deterrence: Palestinians Celebrate Victory, “Israelis” Demonstrate Defeat

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

After “Israel” was clearly defeated in the besieged Gaza strip, it agreed on a temporary ceasefire on Tuesday.

Palestinians across Gaza were celebrating the “resistance” in Khan Younis, Gaza City, Jabalya, and Rafah, while hundreds of “Israelis” were demonstrating against “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, accusing it of failing to protect them.

Al-Quds News Network said the demonstrations were “spontaneous,” and that they were held in “support of the resistance.”

“If you attack Gaza and our people, Hamas rockets will find you everywhere, in Haifa, Jaffa, Ashkelon and Ashdod. Our rockets have pounded “Israel” and sent a clear message: Bomb for bomb, blood for blood,” Senior Hamas official Ismail Radwan said according to Hadashot TV.

“We come out today, celebrating the victory of the resistance, the victory of the Qassam and the victory of the Palestinian resistance here on the mighty land of Gaza,” Radwan added.

An official statement from Hamas was also sent out following the ceasefire, praising the “heroically” fight against “Zionist aggression.”

“Hamas expresses its appreciation for these valued efforts, especially the persistent Egyptian role, the UN efforts and the Norwegian and Qatari roles,” the statement said.

The frustration on the “Israeli” side was not only felt in the border settlements but also among politicians.

Opposition leader Tzipi Livni called the decision to renew the ceasefire negotiations led by Egypt “a colossal security failure on the part of the right-wing government,” and that it dealt a “fatal blow to “Israel’s” deterrence.”

“Tonight it was made clear that the Right has no solution to security, but we do. We put it on the table four years ago, and now it needs to be implemented,” Livni added.

The Leader of the Labor party Avi Gabbay also slammed the security cabinet’s decision, and in particular Netanyahu.

“For four years, Netanyahu has abandoned ‘residents’ of the periphery and neglected the issues in Gaza,” Gabbay said.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, IOF, Israeli Aggression, Lieberman, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza, Zionist entity |