Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 14, 2018

The spokesman of Hamas resistance movement, Sami Abu Zuhri, considered the resignation of the Isralei defense minister Avigdor Lieberman is a recognition of defeat and helplessness in face of the Palestinian resistance.

The Islamic Jihad, for its turn, considered that the Zionist enemy failed to confront the Palestinian resistance. adding that all the Isralei measures were unable to face Gaza steadfastness.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday and urged early elections, calling the ceasefire in Gaza a “defeat”.

A ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance factions and the Zionist enemy was concluded Tuesday night, ending a two-day Israeli aggression on Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance fired hundreds of missiles on the various Zionist settlements in Gaza vicinity, inflicting heavy losses upon the settlers (3 dead and dozens injured).

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Israeli Minister of Immigration and Absorption Sofa Landver, a member of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, has announced her resignation following the decision of the party leader and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to resign, party press secretary Lyudmila Lagush told Sputnik. According to Lagush, the faction of the party in Knesset supports Lieberman’s decision to quit the government and thus leaves the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and goes into opposition. “Sofa Landver followed the leader of Yisrael Beiteinu in the intention to leave the ministerial post,” Lagush said. In accordance with the procedure, the minister’s resignation statement must come into force within 48 hours, Lagush added. Landver headed the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption for over nine years and initiated numerous programs and bills aimed at improving the lives of repatriates. Earlier in the day, Lieberman announced his resignation over disagreements with other members of the cabinet regarding the cessation of hostilities against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. The resignation of Lieberman has not deprived Netanyahu of the parliamentary majority’s support, but reduced the ruling coalition to 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Source: Sputnik Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Lieberman, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza |