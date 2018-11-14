The Lobby – USA – Episode 1 – Explosive Exposé Of Zionist Spying And Attacks On US Students

Rebel Voice

In this groundbreaking documentary, the media outlet, Al Jazeera, has conducted a sensational undercover investigation into the actions of Zionists in the United States.

Although the Israeli government has fought to have the video and all footage blocked from publication, they have failed. Now citizens from across the globe can see for themselves how pro-Israelis work and scheme feverishly to manipulate US public opinion into supporting the racist, supremacist Zionist agenda.

The AJ undercover reporter, identified only as ‘Tony’, managed to infiltrate strongly Zionist organisations in the US and recorded their boasts and plots on a day-to-day basis. It makes for gripping viewing and kudos must go to the individual who risked his safety to document the insidious conduct of groups such as AIPAC, StandWithUs and The David Project.

Such Zionist organisations are multi-billion dollar corporations with a goal of securing de facto Israeli control of US…