The Lobby – USA – Episode 2 – Israeli Interference In US Society Exposed In Covert Documentary

Rebel Voice

Following on from Episode 1 of this excellent undercover documentary series, Rebel Voice is please to present the second instalment. The covert reporter from before has already exposed the ways in which corporate Zionism has sought to influence and control opinions on the campuses of US universities. We have seen how groups such as AIPAC and StandWithUs fund shady pressure groups on college campuses. In this explosive second program, viewers are given further insight into the methods employed by AIPAC, which is the second largest lobby group in the United States (after the NRA).

At a time when the US media, and political parties, are screaming about suspected Russian involvement in the running of the nation and its elections, we are now given evidence of the myriad ways in which the state of Israel is exerting not only influence, but control, upon the senators and congressmen and women of…