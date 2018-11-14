The Lobby – USA – Episode 3 – Zionist Schemes And Twisted Dreams

Posted on November 14, 2018 by Zara Ali

Rebel Voice

Following on from episodes 1 and 2, Rebel Voice is pleased to present part 3 of the groundbreaking documentary that reveals the shady world of Israeli scheming in all its dark and malign majesty in the United States of America.

The first two shows in this 4 part series demonstrated the dirty tactics used by the pro-Israel lobby to discredit those who would support Palestinian human rights, as well as their methods for ensuring that the US taxpayer continues to fund the Zionist entity in the Middle East, even as citizens of the US suffer from a lack of government investment.

In this episode, ‘Tony’, the undercover reporter heading the investigation, finds out about the money behind such shady groups as Canary Mission and The Israel Project. It’s revealed that Adam Milstein, a convicted felon, is responsible for providing funding for both.

The program looks at more of…

View original post 347 more words

Advertisements

Filed under: Israel-USA Relationship, Zionist Lobby | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: