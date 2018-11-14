The Lobby – USA – Episode 4 – Media, Scams And Zionist Control

Rebel Voice

In this final episode of the ground-breaking series that has exposed the malign influence of Zionism in the United States, ‘Tony’, the undercover reporter, meets with American personnel working for the Israeli consulate in New York and learns of their underhanded roles in working for Israel. It becomes apparent during conversations and symposiums that the Zionist movement is obsessed with the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) organisation and is hell-bent on countering and eventually destroying BDS.

Israel, it seems, now realizes that BDS might have the same effect on the Zionist state that a similar boycott campaign had on the Apartheid regime of South Africa during the eighties. The pro-Israelis are becoming increasingly desperate as BDS gains momentum. Therefore, in order to discredit BDS, Zionism has sought to recruit black Americans. Their deceptive tactics have failed as black America stands evermore solidly behind Palestinians in their quest for human…