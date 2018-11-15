Britain’s Deep Ties to Saudi Arabia’s War in Yemen

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Mark Lattimer

In your welcome editorial on UK and western complicity in violations of civilian rights by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen (12 November), you point out that “until we stop selling arms and sharing intelligence, we remain complicit”.

UK support for Saudi Arabia’s conduct in Yemen goes a lot further than that. According to the summary of the high court in June 2017, based on the account of the government’s official witness,

“the UK provides significant logistical and technical support to the Saudi military. In particular, the Ministry of Defense Saudi armed forces projects team, comprising over 200 UK armed forces and MoD personnel, provides advice to the Saudi military on the equipment supplied by BAE Systems.”

Furthermore,

“UK liaison officers in the Saudi Arabian military HQ have a significant degree of insight into Saudi Arabia’s targeting procedures and access to sensitive post-strike coalition mission reporting. The RAF chief of air staff liaison officer in Riyadh has unparalleled access to the decision-makers in the Saudi air force HQ.”

The MoD also provides training to Saudi armed forces in targeting, compliance with international law and the operation of weapons and munitions.

Given the scope and depth of this cooperation, and the unparalleled access enjoyed by the RAF, further searching questions urgently need to be asked. At what point do UK service personnel embedded within the Saudi armed forces learn of an airstrike targeting civilians, such as the Dahyan bus strike that killed 40 schoolchildren on 9 August, and what is their specific advice? For how long have UK personnel been aware of the Saudi strategy of inducing famine in large parts of Yemen through the systematic targeting of farms, fishing vessels, market places and food storage sites?

Source: The Guardian, Edited by website team

