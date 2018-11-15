Gaza Fights against Genocide and Breaks “Israel’s” Cabinet

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Marwa Osman

The illegal founding of the “Israeli” entity has been ironically presented to the world as the noble and profound national recovery of a people who had suffered centuries of discrimination under the alleged Nazi extermination of the Jews of Europe.

Yet there remains a still repressed part of this story; the experience of several million people for whom the almost 70 years from the founding of this parasite entity to the present time have brought nothing but disaster and carnage upon them. They are the people of Palestine.

Gaza this past week was again on the brink of an all-out war, with six Palestinians martyred in just a few days and one Resistance commander. In the most intense exchange of fire since the 2014 conflict, “Israeli” occupation forces bombed a series of civilian buildings across the enclave, while the Palestinian resistance fired around 400 rockets into the Palestinian occupied territories. The spark for the latest flare-up was the exposure of a covert “Israeli” special occupation forces unit in the Gaza city of Khan Younis on Sunday, November 11. Hamas declared that its hails were in retaliation for that botched raid, which martyred one of its commanders Sheikh Nur Barakeh, a commander of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and six other resistance fighters. A high-ranking “Israeli” colonel was also killed because of the “Israeli” ground raid.

“Israeli” War Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday in protest at a Gaza cease-fire that he called a “capitulation to terror,” weakening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative coalition government.

“Were I to stay in office, I would not be able to look southern residents in the eye,” Lieberman told reporters, referring to “Israelis” subjected to a surge in Palestinian rocket attacks before Tuesday’s truce took hold.

Facts are clear; the Gazan resistance took Liberman out of office. It is now speculated that Netanyahu, who despite his approval ratings have been dogged by multiple corruption investigations, might bring forward the next ballot inside the “Israeli” entity. Hence, Netanyahu’s continuous genocide against the people of Gaza will most likely kick him permanently out of office as well.

Hezbollah’s Presence in Gaza

Zionist officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over the sophisticated weaponry in Hezbollah’s possession, which, according to “Israeli” reports, amounts to at least 100,000 short-range rockets and several thousand more missiles that can reach central “Israel”. Zionist officials had valid doubts that Hezbollah weapons had also made their way into Gaza somehow but had yet to see their effect, until this week.

It is true that back in 2017, Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stated that his resistance fighters had “transferred arms, including Kornet missiles, to Gaza,” referring to a Russian-made anti-tank missile. However, it was this week when the “Israeli” occupation forces felt the heat of the Kornet from their southern front for the first time since the 2014 war that Hamas and its allies in Gaza fought against the “Israel” genocidal aggression.

The Palestinian a video captured of the anti-tank missile retaliation on an “Israeli” occupation military bus near the Gaza border on Monday, November 12, which left one IOF soldier seriously wounded. The video shows several “Israeli” army vehicles and a large number of soldiers standing near the bus at the time of the attack.

The video of the retaliatory resistance operation took us back to the beautiful memories of Hezbollah’s videotaped operations against the “Israeli” occupation forces in south Lebanon before the 2000 liberation. It gave the “Israelis” the chills thinking that Hezbollah has a presence in the south just as much it has a presence in the north. It re-established the notion that comes what may in the region’s geopolitics, Hezbollah’s main cause is Palestine and Hezbollah’s main allies are the courageous and heroic resistance factions inside of the besieged Gaza strip.

Gaza Resists Genocide not only Occupation

The 1948 Genocide Convention clearly states that one instance of genocide is “the deliberate infliction of conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of a people in whole or in part.” No matter whether this happens at a fast rate, or in “slow motion.” That is what has been done to Gaza since the imposition of the blockade by “Israel,” and the subsequent massacres, which led to the death of more than 4000 Palestinians in three successive genocidal wars.

After its great defeat in the Lebanon 2006 war, “Israel” became more brutal towards the Palestinians in Gaza, bombing them with top-notch weaponry, most of which are internationally banned. There is no question that the policy of the Zionist government aims to destroy life in Gaza. They have demolished all the working facilities of electricity, water supply, sewage systems; they are making it unfit for life while blockading the people of Gaza and besieging them so they can find nowhere to hide. All this for one sole purpose, to create an exclusive “Israeli” [state] only for illegal Jewish colonial settlers on Palestinian stolen land. Why? Because they believe, God promised them so. Yes, you read that correctly.

For sure, there exists a global opinion, which voices its support for Palestine and openly condemns the Zionist “Israeli” genocide against the people of Palestine. However, “Israel” continues to kill because it feels it has impunity from western governments and elites steered by the US government, which continues to supply arms, massive amounts of funds and provide diplomatic protection for the ongoing genocide.

War without mercy is the official “Israeli” policy. It is crystal clear that the rule of law doesn’t apply on Zionists. Throughout its entire history of illegal existence, “Israel” has waged genocidal war on Palestine. From the very beginning, its 1947-48 War of Occupation prioritized an exclusively Jewish [state] with no Arab presence. They put their strategy into effect and their means to end process was mass murder, destruction, and forced displacement.

Even in the occupied territories of the West Bank, Zionists deny Palestinians fundamental rights that everyone deserves and they live in constant fear. A fear that seems to be increasing as senior Zionist officials have been encouraging “Israeli” soldiers and police to martyr Palestinians they only suspect of possibly attacking “Israeli” colonial settlers even when they are no longer a threat. Which means “Israel” legalizes the excessive use of force against any Palestinian whether inside or outside his own house.

The city of Gaza has been under a decade-long besiegement that has turned it to an open-air prison. The West Bank is increasingly smothered through the acceleration of illegal “Israeli” settlements. And even Palestinians with “Israeli” citizenship are criminalized by their Palestinian identity and treated as second and third class citizens.

Fighting genocide in Gaza is now an extension to the fight against occupation. An extension which as perceived by many observers will most definitely spill over into the occupied territories in Al Quds and the West Bank. This is evident in the increase of all forms of resistance inside the occupied territories whether with rocks, fires, knives or cars. Any means of resistance is a legitimate one when faced by a genocidal warmongering illegal occupation. Any means of resistance is legitimate to fight for Gaza and to liberate Palestine from the river to the sea.

Source: Al-Ahed News

