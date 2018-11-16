israel (apartheid state) breaks truce only hours in, kills fishermen

Israel breaks truce only hours in, kills fishermen

The Israeli occupation forces have broken the cease-fire in the Gaza Strip hours after declaring it. Gunboats fired on Wednesday afternoon a Palestinian fisherman who was working in the sea, killing him instantly.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health declared the death of Palestinian young man Nawaf Ahmad Al-Attar in the northern Gaza Strip, hours after the Israeli occupation declared a cease-fire after the attack Israel has been launching since last Sunday evening.

The Spokesman of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that the martyr Al-Attar was 20 years old and that he died of his wounds after fireboats shot him in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the fisherman, Al-Attar, was killed by a bullet in the abdomen fired by Israeli fireboats while he was working in the northern Gaza Strip.

It is noteworthy that the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, on top of which Hamas, announced that they had reached an Egyptian-mediated cease-fire between them and Israel.

The factions said they would abide by the truce as long as Israel would do the same, while it has still not given any official confirmation of the truce.

Accordingly, eight Palestinians have been killed during the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip in the two previous days, in the worst escalation since 2014.

The most recent escalation has started on Sunday evening, with a special operation of the Israeli occupation forces inside the Gaza Strip, which was faced by an urgent armed counterattack from Hamas combatants.

The resistance factions counterattacked by firing hundreds of missiles and mortars into the occupied areas. An anti-tank missile targeted a bus carrying Israeli soldiers, and an Israeli soldier was seriously injured in the attack.

It is noted that the Israeli occupation has launched three attacks on Gaza since 2008. The occupation’s suppression and violence against the protests on the borderline between Gaza and the occupied territories since 30 March have raised fears of a fourth war, especially amid the tightening of the siege on the Gaza Strip and the poor humanitarian conditions in it.

