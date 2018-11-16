The Problem Of Israel Explained – BDS In The Ascendancy

Rebel Voice

Israel is again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After a botched military raid into Gaza, where Israeli stormtroopers tried to abduct a Hamas leader, the Zionist state has found itself on the receiving end of a PR nightmare.

The Israeli machine that churns out endless propaganda is a formidable weapon. It has been utilized for decades in an attempt to justify the warmongering actions of the Zionist state. Today, it faces its greatest threat in the form of the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) movement. BDS has successfully impeded trade with the rogue state and placed the Zionist entity firmly under the spotlight. Given Israel’s sordid track-record of human rights abuses, the one place it does not want to be is under any spotlight.

To counter this, Israel has decided to employ the old chestnut of labelling anyone who criticizes Israel as anti-Semitic. This battle is…