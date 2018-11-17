israeli (apartheid state) forces open fire at Palestinian farmers

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli forces open fire at Palestinian farmers

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli forces opened fire, on Friday, at Palestinian farmers working in their lands, east of the al-Qarrara town in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

Locals told Ma’an that Israeli forces stationed at the Kissufim military site opened fire at Palestinian farmers for unknown reasons.

The farmers were forced to leave their lands in fear for their lives; no injuries were reported.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds and farmers along the border areas if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

As part of Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli army, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen to work within a limited “designated fishing zone,” the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

