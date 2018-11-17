Middle East: Who is Actually Fighting Terrorism? Not the USA That’s For Sure

Posted on by michaellee2009

. Middle East: Who is Actually Fighting Terrorism

Terrorist organizations the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda suffered a catastrophic defeat in the Middle East, which was brought about with active support from Russia. However, evidence shows that not only has the terrorist threat not been completely eliminated but instead it has transformed into new, on their own unprecedented and dangerous forms. Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the FSB, addressed the issue by stating that the unification of ISIS and Al-Qaeda is viewed by Moscow as a fairly serious possibility, fraught with numerous negative consequences. According to Bortnikov, there are a number of indicators that point to their possible unification.

And this is a serious statement made, besides, by an experienced professional and expert on terrorism. In fact, until recently, the world media outlets, especially Western ones, have, for reasons unknown, been writing about disagreements and even conflicts between the two terrorist organizations. But then again, this behavior is understandable, as the West, specifically the United States, was at the foundation of these terrorist organizations by providing money and arms to them.

It is well known that Al-Qaeda was created to fight the Soviet troops that entered Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia’s Osama bin Laden was CIA’s appointee and mercenary. He headed this lawless organization, but later completely fell out with his American friends. But the Saudi Arabian proved his usefulness afterwards by becoming the scapegoat for the tragic event that took place in the US on September 11 in 2001. The American society is still unsure as to who was actually behind the attack. At any rate, in this particular case, a famous Latin phrase seems apt “Cui prodest? Cui bono? Who benefits?” These infamous attacks were, after all, followed by loud assertions by the US that they had the legitimate right to go to war anywhere and at any time. And then the flames of war engulfed the Middle East and North Africa; the US anti-ballistic missile defense systems, against enemies unknown, were stationed any and everywhere, and the United States installed military bases in 140 countries.

The creation of ISIS was also initiated by Americans, and only Americans, which occurred after its completely unprovoked invasion of Iraq. As a result Iraq’s state structures were dismantled, the manufacturing and agriculture sectors destroyed, and infrastructure demolished. The US military commanders had colluded with Iraqi officers to betray Saddam Hussein and capitulate without a fight. Naive Iraqis trusted their American allies, who had betrayed them on more than one occasion, at their word, and followed through with the plan expecting to receive thirty pieces of silver for betraying their country. But, as the Bible says, traitors are not paid, as a rule. Afterwards, these embittered Iraqi officers created the armed organization the Islamic State of Iraq, which later allied itself with like-minded Syrians to form ISIS.

However, Washington, Pentagon and the CIA quickly found common ground with this new terrorist organization and the Heads of the re-established Caliphate. They began to supply it with unlimited funds (undoubtedly with active participation by the Monarchies of the Persian Gulf) and the latest weapons, all the while putting their own plans in motion, which included unlawfully removing Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad from power. If not for the decisive and principled war waged against terrorism by Russia, Washington and its accomplices in the terrorist organizations would have succeeded in drowning the Middle East in blood.

The West accuses Russia and the rest of the world of all the deadly sins, but, as a rule, fails to present any proof to support their accusations, because conventional truth and real life do not fit into their framework of lies and deception. There is more than enough evidence pointing to an alliance between the United States and the terrorists, and to the US support for thugs and insurgents. Here is the most recent proof that came from Syria. Syrian Armed Forces together with the National Peace Council are continuing to collect weapons, ammunition and medicine, left by insurgents in Jubata al-Khashab and Beit Jinn (near the Quneitra Governorate). The trophies do not only include American weapons and ammunition, such as machine guns, sniper rifles, TOW anti-tank missiles, but also medical equipment. For instance, an ambulance manufactured in the USA, oxygen tanks and ECG – EKG equipment were found. It is clear that the US cannot forgo even the slightest opportunity to earn money by selling modern weaponry, generously paid for by the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, to terrorists and thugs. And to rephrase the Russian saying “for some war is suffering, for the US, an opportunity to reap its benefits”.

At every nook and corner, Western media outlets praise the United States for their efforts, affectionately described as a tireless battle against the Hydra of terrorism. But we have already ascertained who raised this monster and supplied it with weapons. This begs the question “How is it that they are fighting so selflessly?”. According to a study, published by the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs, nearly half a million people died in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan as a result of the so-called War on Terror declared by the US, that began after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The report states that approximately 7,000 US servicemen died in Iraq and Afghanistan. Incidentally, there is still no clear and definitive answer as to who had instigated these criminal acts.

In the study, the number of casualties listed is around half a million, but experts claim that the actual number is far higher. For example, over the last two years, which saw the previous report published, the number of casualties stood at no fewer than 110,000 people. Although the US society, media and lawmakers often tend to overlook the War on Terror, the increasing death toll speaks to the fact that the war is not abating but instead continuing to intensify.

The author of this study, Neta Crawford, said that many of those, deemed by the US and local forces as militants, were most likely civilians. We will probably never know the actual number of casualties. The estimate also does not include the people who died indirectly as a consequence of war, because of destroyed infrastructure, worsening economic conditions, and people abandoning their homes.

By analyzing the statement, made by Alexander Bortnikov, we can state, in full confidence, that recent events taking place in the Middle East may be rightfully interpreted as clear signs of closer relations between ISIS and Al-Qaeda. ISIS, which was considerably weakened in Syria and Iraq, and lost significant ground in North Africa, has recently tamed its aggressive rhetoric towards Al-Qaeda. And, seemingly, the leaders of the two terrorist organizations could, at some stage and under certain conditions, unify, at least in part, their forces or stage joint operations.

This forecast is also supported by the fact that Ayman Mohammed Rabie al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist organization banned in Russia, expresses a somewhat moderate stance in comparison to that espoused by Osama bin Laden. Al-Zawahir’s statements encourage convergence of various jihadi movement from all over the world for the sake of the struggle to establish Sharia law. These words, for one, could be interpreted as an extension of a hand of friendship to ISIS and other terrorist groups. Despite armed conflicts between the Al-Qaeda and ISIS groups, many terrorists, guided by self-interest, changes on battle fields and many other reasons, switch from one terrorist organization to another. Incidentally, terrorist organizations are merging in the infosphere, where these groups are actively seeking new recruits and spreading ideology of Islamic fundamentalism.

Hence, the appearance of a new terrorist monster, which will start operating in regions such as Afghanistan, Central Asia and Indonesia, is a distinct possibility in the near future. Indonesia’s Minister of Defense, Ryamizard Ryacudu, has emphasized that terrorists are enemies of Islam, and their actions do not reflect traditional teachings, Antaranews reports. “Terrorism is not Islam, Islam is different. Terrorists harm Islam,” the Minister of Defense stated.

Viktor Mikhin, corresponding member of RANS, exclusively for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”

https://journal-neo.org/2018/11/17/middle-east-who-is-actually-fighting-terrorism/

