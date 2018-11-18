Posted on by michaellee2009

Refuting the Myth of Moderate Rebels in Syria

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

All anti-government jihadists in Syria are US supported terrorists, used as imperial foot soldiers against the country’s sovereign independence.

No so-called moderate rebels exist, one of many Big Lies about Washington’s war since launched in March 2011, now in its eighth year, with no prospect for near-term resolution – because the US wants endless war and regime change.

Washington, NATO, Turkey, the Saudis and Israel want pro-Western puppet rule replacing overwhelmingly popular Bashar al-Assad and his government.

Russia’s good faith efforts so far failed to find common ground for ending years of war. Given Washington’s rage for toppling Assad, it could continue years longer.

Afghanistan is the prototype for endless US wars of aggression, forever war in the country, raging unresolved in its 18th year with no prospect for ending it.

Syria and US wars in other theaters follow the same pattern. All US wars launched post-9/11 continue because Republicans and undemocratic Dems oppose resolution – in deference to America’s military, industrial, security, media complex.

Russia’s involvement in Syria prevented the US from gaining another imperial trophy, along with its aim to isolate Iran ahead of a similar campaign to topple its sovereign independent government.

The Islamic Republic is Israel’s main regional rival, forthrightly opposed to its mistreatment of Palestinians and Washington’s imperial agenda.

It’s why the US targeted its government for regime change since its 1979 revolution, Trump regime hardliners more hellbent for it than their predecessors.

They’re waging intense sanctions war against Iran’s economy and population – perhaps intending hot war if current tactics fail like every time before.

Tehran is aiding Syria combat US supported terrorists, Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) military advisors alone involved, operating from Syrian bases, not Iranian ones as Israel and the US falsely claim.

The battle to liberate Idlib province from US supported terrorists remains to be waged, their last major stronghold in the country.

Perhaps it’s imminent in the coming days. On Saturday, SouthFront reported that Syrian forces are “preparing to launch limited military operation(s) in greater Idlib…respond(ing) to the repeated violations of the Russian-Turkish deconfliction agreement.”

According to Russian General Vladimir Savchenko, head of its reconciliation center in Syria, since the September 17 Russia/Turkey Idlib demilitarized zone agreement, “more than 530 violations” by US-supported terrorists were documented.

They killed 25 Syrian soldiers, wounding another 67, including five civilians. They’re using Idlib as a platform to launch terrorist attacks – supported and encouraged by Washington and its imperial partners.

On Friday, AMN News reported that Syrian forces attacked al-Nusra and allied terrorists in Idlib, responding to their attack, killing and wounding government forces.

Fars News reported that al-Nusra and allied terrorists “intensified attacks on Syrian army (forces from Idlib’s) demilitarized zone.”

On Saturday, RT explained that (US-supported) al-Nusra and likeminded jihadists in Idlib “unit(ed) under (a) single anti-Assad command, eroding whatever thin line ever existed between the so-called ‘moderate’ militants and hardcore jihadists.”

RT stopped short of explaining that all anti-government jihadists in Syria and elsewhere regionally are “hardcore” terrorists. No so-called “moderate rebels” exist.

Most anti-government jihadists are recruited from scores of countries, deployed to Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and wherever else Washington wants them used as imperial proxies.

All ongoing US wars of aggression in multiple theaters are waged this way. The idea of using jihadists originated in the 1980s against Soviet Russia in Afghanistan, mujahideen fighters recruited by the CIA, today’s Taliban the US considers terrorists.

In 1985, meeting with their leaders in the White House, Ronald Reagan called them “the moral equivalents of America’s founding fathers.”

Liberating Idlib and remaining Syrian territory from the presence of US-supported terrorists requires force, the only language they understand.

The history of war in Syria shows the only times diplomacy worked was after military action weakened terrorists enough to know continuing to fight meant their demise.

Delaying Idlib’s liberation has given al-Nusra and other jihadists time to more heavily arm, likely increase their ranks, dig in, and prepare for whenever an assault on their positions begin by government forces.

Liberating the province is long overdue – essential for Syria to be free from the scourge of US-supported terrorists, key as well for Russian airpower to be heavily involved in the campaign.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |