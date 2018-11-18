BATTLE FOR AL-HUDAYDAH ON NOVEMBER 18, 2018

Posted on November 18, 2018 by martyrashrakat

Battle For al-Hudaydah On November 18, 2018 (Map Update)

BATTLE FOR AL-HUDAYDAH ON NOVEMBER 18, 2018 (MAP UPDATE)

Despite the announcement of the “ceasefiure” by the Saudi-UAE-led coalition, clashes between the Houthis and coalition-led forces are still ongoing near the city of al-Hudaydah in western Yemen.

Recently, the Houthis have destroyed a column of the coalition-led forces near the al-Hudaydah airport destroying at least 5 vehicles and killing a dozen of coalition-backed fighters. Separately, the Houthis have repelled coalition-backed attacks east and northeast of the city.

The Saudi Air Force is actively supporting these attacks claiming that it pounds only military positions. However, the coalition-backed force has not been able to make any significant progress in its push to capture city over the past 5 days.

