israeli settlers (jewish terrorists) attack Palestinian ambulance in Hebron

Ma’an – November 18, 2018

HEBRON (Ma’an) — A large number of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian ambulance, on predawn Sunday, on the al-Shuhada Street in Hebron City, in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron.

According to local sources, the ambulance was passing through the al-Shuhada Street in Hebron City, in order to transfer a Palestinian patient to a hospital nearby, when Israeli settlers attacked the ambulance by hurling rocks at it.

Material damages, such as shattered windows, resulted from the attack.

Sources confirmed that the ambulance belonged to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Eid Abu Munshar, an ambulance officer, said that Israeli settlers attacked the ambulance with rocks, while he was passing by through al-Shuhada Street to transfer a patient from the Tel Rumeida neighborhood.

Palestinian residents of the Old City of Hebron face a large Israeli military presence on a daily basis, with at least 32 permanent and partial checkpoints set up at the entrances of many streets.

Additionally, Palestinians are not allowed to drive on al-Shuhada Street, have had their homes and shops in the street welded shut, and in some areas of the Old City, are not permitted to walk on certain roads.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers move freely on the street, drive cars, and carry machine guns.

The Palestinian government has no jurisdiction over Israelis in the West Bank, and acts carried out by Israeli settlers often occur in the presence of Israeli military forces who rarely act to protect Palestinian residents.