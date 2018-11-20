INTERVIEW WITH SAMUEL HASSOUN, AMERICAN EX-MILITARY WHO MOVED TO SYRIA IN 2011

Posted on by martyrashrakat

In Gaza

Samuel Hassoun is an American of Syrian descent. His grandfather was Syrian, and in 1995 he first visited Syria, visiting numerous times afterwards, eventually meeting what would become his wife. He and his Syrian wife moved to Syria in March 2011.

We discuss the realities he was seeing and hearing in Syria versus the lies reported on corporate and Gulf media on Syria, as well as many other aspects of life in Syria and the long-manufactured war on Syria.



SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT ASSAD:

“On March 29, 2011 (less than two weeks into the fantasy “revolution”) over 6 million people across Syria took to the streets in support of President al-Assad. In June, a reported hundreds of thousands marched in Damascus in support of the president, with a 2.3 km long Syrian flag. In November, 2011 (9 months into the chaos), masses again held demonstrations supporting President al-Assad, notably in Homs (the so-called “capital of the ‘revolution’”), Dara’a (the so-called “birthplace of the ‘revolution’”), Deir ez-Zour, Raqqa, Latakia, and Damascus.

Mass demonstrations like this have occurred repeatedly since, including inMarch 2012, in May 2014 in the lead-up to Presidential elections, and in June 2015, to note just some of the larger rallies.

In May 2013, it was reported that even NATO recognized the Syrian president’s increased popularity. “The data, relayed to NATO over the last month, asserted that 70 percent of Syrians support” the Assad government. At present, the number is now at least 80 percent.

The most telling barometer of Assad’s support base was the Presidential elections in June 2014, which saw 74 percent (11.6 million) of 15.8 million registered Syrian voters vote, with President al-Assad winning 88 percent of the votes. The lengths Syrians outside of Syria went to in order to vote included flooding the Syrian embassy in Beirut for two full days (and walking several kilometres to get there) and flying from countries with closed Syrian embassies to Damascus airport simply to cast their votes. Within Syria, Syrians braved terrorist mortars and rockets designed to keep them from voting; 151 shells were fired on Damascus alone, killing 5 and maiming 33 Syrians.”

https://dissidentvoice.org/2015/10/deconstructing-the-nato-narrative-on-syria/

Syrians Flock to Vote in Lebanon

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/05/30/syrians-flock-to-vote-in-lebanon/

Homs Heflah to Celebrate June 3 Presidential Elections

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XDbHZdF9HU

INTERNAL REFUGEES HOUSED IN GOVERNMENT SECURED REGIONS:

“…the owner is displaced from Aleppo, from one of the first areas to be infested by terrorists. He lost he three apparently very-well known and loved croissant/bakery shops, all the equipment, his home and all furnishings when he and family fled the terrorists to Latakia. His personal loss also of course affected the 10 employees he had in Aleppo. Here, he worked for about 4 months in Jableh before opening his first croissant shop in Latakia, which has since blossomed into two apparently very popular croissant shops.

Of note: one of millions of internally displaced in Syria who have fled the terrorists to government-secured safe areas to re-start life, losing all his investment, but also again dispelling the MSM myth of Syrians fleeing the government and SAA.

Another shop owner fled a different area of Aleppo for the same reason, losing his garment factory (where 76 people worked), all of the equipment inside (including 40 machines), and his shop in the Old City of Aleppo, which like the factory was looted by western-backed “freedom-loving” “moderate-rebel” terrorists.

He too has re-opened in Latakia, starting slowly, first getting a small space in one of the markets here and selling others’ clothes, then acquiring a small workshop to manufacture his own again.

His story is filled with sadness and loss, including a 20 day old son…of kidnappings by the thugs the west calls “rebels”, and also of the steadfastness exhibited by Syrians over and over during this dirty war on the sovereign nation….”

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2016/08/11/updates-from-on-the-ground-in-syria-june-to-august-11/

“Tartous houses 1 million internally-displaced from all over Syria, including people from Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, Aleppo, Homs, and elsewhere, according to the Governor of Aleppo (as of mid-2016), who said the city is known as “mini-Syria” in recent years due to its hosting of Syrians from all over.

“The 1 million IDPs share Tartous’ resources, schools, and hospitals with 1 million inhabitants.”

They are not housed in tents and camps, but in schools/other buildings-turned refugee centres, as well as houses. I visited one of these centres while in Tartous, also visiting centres in Latakia, Aleppo, Damascus over the past few years.”

https://www.facebook.com/EvaBoBeeva/posts/1611030225573632

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1947313421945309&set=a.105586576118012&type=3&theater

US ILLEGAL OCCUPATION OF SYRIA:

Russian Ministry Of OD updates on Rukban, us presence

“Such a situation in which the camp finds itself reminds concentration camps of the Second World War, which seemed to be long gone. How is it possible in the modern world?

Why, in these conditions, the world community, which cares so much about human rights, continues to persistently keep silent about the humanitarian disaster in the Rukban camp? In fact, being held hostage.

http://eng.mil.ru/en/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12204316%40egNews&fbclid=IwAR3xWoL0YXoCPCVAgBJs4smukRT9KXjNwalYMyQE-aYc5rJV4JPDoNYGILo

40 martyred in new massacre by “Int’l Coalition” in Deir Ezzor countryside

https://www.sana.sy/en/?p=151302&fbclid=IwAR3HzBWjn1QKhFBS2q4BdGlvRexNVWaOdv6p9E1UuOgO5Qt5RwYYVwehnHU

Implausible Denials: The Crime at Jabal al Tharda. US-led Air Raid on Behalf of ISIS-Daesh Against Syrian Forces

https://www.globalresearch.ca/implausible-denials-the-crime-at-jabal-al-tharda-us-led-air-raid-on-behalf-of-isis-daesh-against-syrian-forces/5623056

TERRORIST ATTACKS ON HOSPITALS:

Former Director of Kindi Hospital Talks About Terrorist Truck Bombing of Hospital

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGlUKpzeQWw&

Western corporate media ‘disappears’ over 1.5 million Syrians and 4,000 doctors (Ignore Terrorist Attacks on Hospitals)

https://www.sott.net/article/325238-Western-corporate-media-disappears-over-1-5-million-Syrians-and-4000-doctors

ERDOGAN COMPLICITY IN THIEVING ALEPPO FACTORIES, SENDING TERRORISTS TO SYRIA:

19:26, MP Fares Shehabi on lawsuit against Turkey for theft of factories

https://youtu.be/-al4vjdxB2w?t=1166

November 2016, MP Shehabi on the lawsuit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZBCA9hF6B4

Serena Shim exposed Turkey’s role in Syria:

“As Shim’s sister Fatmeh Shim stated in 2015, “She caught them bringing in ISIS high-ranked members into Syria from Turkey into camps, which are supposed to be Syrian refugee camps.”

Serena Shim’s January 2013 expose, “Turkey’s Pivotal Role in Syria’s Insurgency: PressTV Report from Inside Turkey,” showed footage of what she estimated to be 300 semi-trucks “awaiting militants to empty them out”; included testimony explaining how Turkey enables the crossing of foreign terrorists “freely” into Syria; spoke of the funneling of arms via the Incirlik US Air Base in Turkey to terrorists in refugee camps or on through to Syria; and highlighted the issue of terrorist training camps portrayed as refugee camps, guarded by the Turkish military.

Shim named the World Food Organization as one of the NGOs whose trucks were being used to funnel terrorists’ arms into Syria, and stated this in her last interview, just one day before being killed. Notably, in that interview she also explicitly stated that she feared for her life because Turkish intelligence had accused her of being a spy.

http://theduran.com/killed-in-turkey-no-investigation-two-years-after-suspicious-death-of-american-journalist/

EXTENSIVE TUNNELS IN SYRIA:

Jaysh al-Islam Tunnel Labyrinth in Douma, Syria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKrbeFtuk0s&

ON THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY:

While in Tartous I saw an endless sea of posters of martyred soldiers, billboards listing their names, to give respect to their defense of Syria.

I was also treated with an unplanned visit to the sea, where I saw normal beach scenes, and more: Syrians of varying ages and faiths, living, loving, resisting the war of terror on their country.

While there, my host made sure to note: “Do not think these people haven’t suffered. There isn’t a house here that hasn’t lost a family member or relative,” she said of Syria’s fight against terrorism and for the restoration of peace

https://www.facebook.com/EvaBoBeeva/posts/1611030225573632

When Private Ryan is shamed by quiet heroes in the Syrian Arab Army

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/429168-syria-saving-private-ryan/

