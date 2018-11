Posted on by Zara Ali

A new study by Brown University has found that the post 9/11 wars have, when all totaled up, cost an estimated $5.9 trillion (and counting) as interest on the borrowed money continues to accrue. What did we get for our money? Safety and security? No. More threats and more wars. Was the whole thing a scam?

Filed under: American Empire, NWO, War on Terror | Tagged: America's War on Terror |