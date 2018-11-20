US State Department Official: Blindingly Obvious Bin Salman Ordered Khashoggi’s Murder

Posted on November 20, 2018 by martyrashrakat

MBS

November 20, 2018

ABC news network reported that a US State Department official who has seen a version of the CIA’s assessment on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said it’s blindingly obvious that the crown prince, known as MBS, ordered Khashoggi’s death.

“The idea that it goes all the way to the top is blindingly obvious,” said the State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“There’s overwhelming consensus that the leadership is involved — no one is debating it within the government,” the official said. While saying no doubts are expressed in the report, the official acknowledged that the words probably and likely are used when attributing the death to the crown prince. The source noted that CIA analysis reports rarely include explicit conclusions.

This high-ranking confession came despite President Donald Trump said that the U.S. government would complete a “full report” on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Tuesday while denying reports that the CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the killing.

SourceABC News

Advertisements

Filed under: MBS, Saudia, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: