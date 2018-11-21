Cold War II: Russia hasn’t gotten involved yet but is already winning.

Posted on November 21, 2018 by martyrashrakat

November 21, 2018

 

Advertisements

Filed under: American Empire, cold war, Europe, Germany, Putin, Russia, USA |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: