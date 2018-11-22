Israel Elections: Who Will Win the Fight to Destroy Gaza?

Astute News

Last week, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Liebermanresignedhis post, leading to a crisis in the coalition government.

Although Lieberman and Israeli media couched his decision as having been motivated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’sleniency towardsrocket fire from Gaza aimed at southern Israeli communities, it’s much more likely that this is political posturing in preparation for national elections, likely to be called soon.

Without Lieberman’s party, the ruling coalition has only aone-seatmajority, making for a very shaky government. Netanyahu also needs to retain the participation of his leading rival, Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home Party – but Bennett has been driving a hard bargain, demanding the defence ministry role in return for his continued support.

‘Israel has stopped winning’

Instead, Netanyahu announced that he himself would assume the portfolio. Bennett then indicated that he would also step down, but in a statement on Monday morning…