Children Of Yemen – A Heartbreaking Portrait

It’s the crisis that the governments of the West want to smother. The conflict in Yemen has created a human catastrophe to rival any and it’s all avoidable. The problem is Saudi Arabia and its ruthless pursuit of total domination of the Arabian Peninsula. The Wahabbi regime is being assisted in their quest for power by the governments of the US, UK and Israel.

Without tacit approval from these sources, and the supply of missiles and other military equipment, there would be no real war. If there was no war then there would be no famine and, therefore, there would be no children starving to death or likewise dying from the effects of malnutrition. It’s all avoidable.

The following presentation is tough to watch. The sight of children suffering is not for the faint of heart. The little boy in the static photo of the video is named Hajar al-Faqeh