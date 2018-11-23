The Big Lie About US Aims in Syria

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

All US wars of aggression are about regime change, installing pro-Western puppet rule, gaining another imperial trophy, and colonizing nations for control over their governance, resources and populations.

That’s what imperialism is all about. There’s no way to prettify it. WW II and its aftermath have been and remain all about Washington wanting unchallenged global dominance – achieving it forcefully when other strategies and tactics fail.

The enormous human cost is irrelevant for US policymakers. Countless trillions of dollars spent is all about enriching monied interests.

It’s about transferring the nation’s wealth from ordinary Americans to its privileged class, thirdworldizing the country in the process, institutionalizing hardline plutocratic rule.

It’s about increasing totalitarianism, wanting the message controlled, normalizing censorship and targeting whistleblowers like Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange, and many others, wanting their important revelations silenced.

Since the Obama regime launched naked aggression on Syria in March 2011, endless war raged for nearly eight years – in cahoots with NATO, Israel and the Saudis. Washington’s objective all along has been and remains regime change.

The Trump regime’s special envoy against Syrian sovereign independence James Jeffrey lied, saying:

“We are committed to a political process that is with and by the Syrian people. The Syrian people get to decide who will lead them and what kind of a government they will have,” adding:

“We are not committed to any kind of regime change. We are committed to a change in the behavior of” its government.

“The United States has supported the territorial integrity of Syria at every point in this conflict and before, and we will continue to do so.”

“The presence of American forces carrying out anti-terrorist operations does not indicate any desire to break apart a country.”

“Now, concerning the S-300. As we have said before, we see this as a dangerous escalation. And we think that it’s a tragedy that — one tragedy, which was the loss of a Russian aircraft and I believe 15 lives, due to mistaken military action on the part of the Syrian military — it leads to giving the Syrian military a greater capability to make mistakes like this in future.

So therefore we would urge the Russians to be very careful with this.”

Envoys are paid to lie for their countries, especially Western and Israeli ones.

All of the above remarks are bald-faced lies, what’s obvious to everyone knowledgeable about the conflict.

I’ve written countless scores of articles about it since begun. It’s an atrocity against millions of Syrians by the Obama and Trump regimes, using ISIS and likeminded jihadists as imperial proxy troops — heavily arming, funding, directing, and otherwise supporting them, the cold hard reality major media suppress, reporting the official falsified narrative exclusively.

Fact: Throughout years of war, the Obama and Trump regimes obstructed Geneva, Astana, and Sochi conflict resolution talks – rejecting a political solution, wanting endless war waged to achieve its objectives, a failed agenda continuing anyway.

Fact: The US rejects Syrian sovereign independence, its territorial integrity, and right of its people alone to choose their leadership and governance, free from foreign interference.

Fact: Regime change is Washington’s objective in all its war theaters, including Syria.

Fact: US forces in Syria, Iraq, and elsewhere support the scourge of terrorism Washington pretends to oppose.

Fact: Russian-supplied S-300s to Syria’s military are solely for defense against hostile US, NATO, and Israeli aerial attacks. Self-defense is the legitimate right of every country to protect against aggression.

Fact: Israel’s responsibility for the downing of a Russian surveillance aircraft in Syrian airspace was a wakeup call for Moscow. Supplying S-300s to Damascus should have been done years ago.

A Final Comment

The US illegally occupies northern and southern Syrian territory, a flagrant violation of international law – along with its terror-bombing and support for ISIS and other jihadists.

Over a dozen Pentagon military bases were established in these areas, used as platforms to wage war on the country and its people, including from its southern al-Tanf base near Syria’s border with Iraq and Jordan.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the Trump regime for using its al-Tanf base to train and give safe haven to ISIS and other jihadists – on the phony pretext of combating them.

In all its war theaters, the US uses banned chemical, biological and radiological weapons. Zakharova accused the so-called “coalition” of “again us(ing) (banned) white phosphorous ammunition” as an offensive weapon – able to burn flesh to the bone on contact.

Separately, SouthFront reported that France “delivered missiles with chemical warheads” to al-Nusra terrorists in Syria – White Helmets jihadists involved.

Sputnik News said they “handed over…five containers (of banned toxins) to French experts (in Idlib province). (T)hey arrived…to modify missiles of an unidentified type…supplied along with their launchers through the (likely Turkish) border.”

Moscow and Damascus have been expecting a (US-orchestrated) CW false flag in one or more Idlib province locations to be wrongfully blamed on Syria’s military.

Trump regime hardliners intend the staged incident (like earlier ones) to be a pretext for US, UK, French terror-bombing of Syrian sites, perhaps far more intensively than earlier, maybe striking Damascus this time.

