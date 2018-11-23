US War on Terror Promotes What It Pretends to Oppose

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

The 9/11 mother of all false flags launched Washington’s so-called Global War on Terror.

It’s perhaps the most colossal hoax in human history, announced by GW Bush in September 2001, falsely blaming (US-created and supported) al-Qaeda for state-sponsored terrorism, saying:

“Our enemy is a radical network of terrorists and every government that supports them,” adding:

“Every nation, in every region, now has a decision to make. Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.”

He failed to explain that terrorists “R” us. Washington’s phony war on terror is all about waging it on humanity at home and abroad – war of terror, not on it, endless wars of aggression, smashing one sovereign nation after another, wanting all countries subordinating their interests to America’s.

Historian Howard Zinn once asked: “How can you make war on terrorism if war is terrorism?” Waging it “gives government a perpetual war and a perpetual atmosphere of repression.”

“And it generates perpetual profits for corporations. But it’s going to make the world a far more unstable and dangerous place.”

“(Islamic) (t)errorism replaced communism as the rationale for the militarization of the country, for military adventures abroad, and for the suppression of civil liberties at home.”

Since WW II, “there has not been a more warlike nation in the world than the United States.”

Historian Charles Beard said US foreign policy since WW II reflects “perpetual war for perpetual peace.”

Political commentator/critic, essayist, historian Gore Vidal titled one of his books “Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace,” saying “our rulers for more than half a century have made sure that we are never to be told the truth about anything that our government has done to other people, not to mention our own.”

In his book titled “Dreaming War,” he compared Bush/Cheney’s imperial project to WW II and the 1947 Truman Doctrine, pledging “(t)o support free peoples who are resisting attempted subjugation by armed minorities or by outside pressures.”

In the years following WW II, it was all about keeping Greece, Turkey, and any other countries from going communist. It reflects America’s National Security State strategy – waging endless wars of aggression for unchallenged global dominance, targeting nations not submissive enough to Washington.

US perpetual wars for perpetual peace risk what Gandhi warned about, saying: “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.”

Interviewed by RT in October 2017, Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research (TFF) head Jan Oberg said the “main creator of terrorism is US war on terror, not terrorists.”

He called waging war on terror the equivalent of eradicating diseases by killing patients. US wars created “a generation of…terrorists,” he stressed.

Washington’s so-called war on terror created and supports the scourge it pretends to oppose. Post-9/11, the human cost is in the millions of lives lost from endless wars, related violence, untreated diseases, starvation, and overall deprivation.

The financial cost alone is a high crime against humanity, countless trillions of dollars diverted from vital homeland needs, spent on endless mass slaughter and destruction.

One or more estimates put the cost at around $6 trillion spent post-9/11 on endless wars and militarism.

In February, Project Censored reported a whopping $21 trillion gone missing from the federal budget throughout the 1998 – 2015 period – likely trillions more since then.

Most of it went for militarism and war-making, a monumental black hole of waste, fraud, abuse of power. The grandest of grand theft exceeded US 2017 GDP by trillions of dollars unaccounted for.

US major media remain silent about what should have made many days of screaming headlines and demands for accountability.

The number of global terrorists and threat they pose is infinitely greater than pre-9/11.

It’s because the US under Republicans and undemocratic Dems created and use jihadists as imperial proxies.

Under Pentagon and CIA direction, ISIS and other terrorists are heavily armed, funded, controlled, and deployed to war theaters where the US wants them used against sovereign governments and their people.

Washington’s war OF terror is all about making the world safe for America’s military, industrial, security, media complex, Wall Street, and other corporate favorites – for controlling planet earth, its resources and populations.

Endless wars are glorified in the name of peace the US abhors. Its wars of aggression are all about carving up whole continents for profit – called economic development.

It’s to colonize nations, transforming workers into serfs called jobs creation. Imperial dominance and exploitation are considered democracy building.

Nations are destroyed on the phony pretext of liberating them from the scourge of (US-supported) terrorism.

Countries America attacked were largely peaceful and stable before US forces and their proxies showed up.

When might justifies right, humanity’s survival is up for grabs. If a way isn’t found to end US wars, they’ll end us.

