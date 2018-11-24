Jewish terrorists vandalize vehicles, spray racist graffiti in Nablus, Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli settlers vandalize mosque, spray racist slogans in Beit Iksa

NABLUS (Ma’an) — Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the Asira and Huwwara villages, south of the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, and vandalized several Palestinian-owned vehicles on Friday.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, said that dozens of Israeli settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar attacked the eastern part of the Asira village and punctured the tires of 20 vehicles.

Daghlas added that Israeli settlers spray painted racist, anti-Arab slogans on the walls of the home of Hassan Asayra, as well as on a number of vehicles in Asira village.

Daghlas also confirmed that Israeli settlers from the same settlement attacked Palestinian homes in the Huwwara village and punctured the tires of 15 vehicles. and spray painted racist, anti-Arab slogans on the neighborhood walls and on some of the vehicles.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a "culture of impunity"for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.Better known as "price tag" attacks, extremist Israeli settlers use violent acts of retribution on Palestinians and their property to demonstrate their opposition to Israeli restrictions on settlements and their outposts in the occupied West Bank.The Israeli NGO B'Tselem reported that Israeli settlers' vandalism in the occupied West Bank is a daily routine and is fully backed by Israeli authorities.B'Tselem said that "Israel benefits from the repercussions, as settler violence has gradually dispossessed Palestinians of more and more areas in the West Bank, paving the way for a state takeover of land and resources. This occurs because Palestinians avoid entering areas in which they have been attacked, usually close to settlements."

