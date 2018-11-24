Talmud and Israel

By Gilad Atzmon

The title of Ronen Bergman’s book, ‘Rise and Kill First,’ comes from the Babylonian Talmud: “If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.”

In his recent appearance on Democracy Now, Bergman repeated this phrase, arguing that the Talmudic verse defines the lethal vindictive practice that Israel has used for three generations. Yet, for one reason or another, Amy Goodman and Juan González, Democracy Now’s leading hosts, failed to do their jobs. They didn’t question or challenge Bergman’s observation regarding the Talmudic origin of Israel’s vengeful impetus.

Being a well meaning character I decided to remind González and Goodman what journalism is all about.

https://vimeo.com/302406300