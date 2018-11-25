CHLORINE TERRORIST ATTACK IN ALEPPO SEES 100+ CASUALTIES

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Doctors have treated over 100 civilians, including four children, following the attack by terrorists with chlorine bombs in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, the emergency department of a hospital in Aleppo, Shervan Sheho, told reporters on Sunday.

— UPDATE AT 11:30 GMT +2, FRN RAN THIS ARTICLE WITH THE FIGURE OF CASUALTIES AT 70. THE NUMBER IS CONFIRMED NOW OVER 100 —

“All of the people hospitalized have difficulty breathing and their eyes are tearing,” he said. “In medicine, this is called a gas allergy,” he said.

Jornal Trincheira@JTrincheira URGENTE: terroristas apoiados pela OTAN atingiram três bairros da cidade síria de Aleppo com armas químicas! 41 civis estão agora em hospitais! See Jornal Trincheira’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy One of the eyewitness accounts of the attack, Ahmet Mohammed, told reporters that the victims did not feel the first signs of poisoning.

“My brother was at home, he heard that the bombs were falling, but he did not think anything terrible had happened. However, after two hours his condition worsened, it was difficult for him to breathe, the ambulance took him to a hospital” , said Mohammed.

A resident of Nile Street in Aleppo, Galia Ali, said she received the first aid in the hospital, and only later she was able to return home.

“But my daughter’s condition worsened and my family took her to the hospital,” the woman added.

The city of Aleppo was liberated by Syrian government troops in 2016 after fighting militant groups and terrorists. However, the city continues to suffer attacks on the outter suburbs.

The Russian Center for Syrian Conciliation previously said militants were preparing new provocations with the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, terrorists from the Islamic Party of Turkey took to Syria at least 20 containers with 10 liters of chlorine each. The delivery would have been motivated by an attempt to stage new provocations.

The Russian Defense Ministry also warned that the Al-Nusra affiliated terrorist group Tahrir al-Sham was planning a chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria to provoke the West and incite retaliation against Damascus.

Russian military chemists arrived in Aleppo, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Gendfal Igor Konashenkov said.

“Groups of radiation, chemical and biological protection units with special equipment located in Syria arrived at the bombing area with urgency. They work with the wounded taken to medical institutions and monitor the situation in the area where the militants used poisonous substances “Konashenkov said.

The symptoms of the wounded show that, most likely, the pumps were filled with chlorine, he added.

“According to preliminary data confirmed in particular by the symptoms of poisoned victims, the bombs that were fired in residential areas of Aleppo were filled with chlorine,” the spokesman said.

He pointed out that Russia had already drawn attention to the fact that the White Helmets organization was attempting to organize chemical weapons provocations in the demilitarized zone around Idlib to accuse government forces of using chemical weapons against the local population.

“It is clear that White Helmets are directly linked to terrorist organizations operating in Syria and, in particular, the Idlib de-escalation zone,” he said.

Western states have accused Syrian President Bashar Assad of having carried out a chemical weapons attack in the city of Duma on 7 April. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, rumors that a gas poisoning would have occurred in Duma were spread to justify foreign interference. The Armed Forces of Russia also issued an alert on 13 March stating that there were plans for provocations in Syria.

In response to alleged chemical weapons attacks in the Duma, the United States, Britain and France launched an attack on Syria targeting a number of targets, including alleged chemical weapons factories.

The international community has expressed concern over the use of chemical weapons in Syria since the alleged use of Sarin gas in Damascus in 2013. Following the incident, Syria joined the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and agreed to destroy your arsenal of chemical weapons.

On 4 January 2016, the OPCW released a report confirming the destruction of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal.

