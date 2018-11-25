israel (apartheid state) Detained Over 900 Palestinian Children In 2018

Israel Detained Over 900 Palestinian Children In 2018

Israel has detained 908 Palestinian children since the beginning of 2018, according to Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS), who made the announcement on Tuesday.

PPS said, in a statement, that of the 908 Palestinian children detained since January to the end of October, 270 are still held in various Israeli prisons

Children are usually detained from their homes in the middle of the night, are often beaten severely and threatened, in order to get them to sign confessions.

Many of the children report being denied an education, family visits and medical attention.

PPS stressed, according to Days of Palestine, that Israel has enacted several laws, since 2015, and targeting Palestinian children in particular, that would allow the detention and trial of minors at age 14 years, and prison sentences of more than ten years to life, for those found to have thrown rocks at illegal settlers or occupation forces.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, there are 5,580 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 250 are children, with 35 under the age of 16 years.