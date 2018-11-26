US/UK/Israeli Alliance the Greatest Threat to World Peace

US/UK/Israeli Alliance the Greatest Threat to World Peace

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

These countries comprise the real axis of evil, not the phony Bush/Cheney created one.

They’re nuclear armed and dangerous, allied in their wars of aggression, waging them endlessly against one nation after another, wanting them smashed for control of their territory, resources and populations – at the expense of millions of casualties and vast destruction.

Israel’s Mossad likely allied with the CIA in staging the mother of all 9/11 false flag attacks – not sick and dying bin Laden (perishing in December 2001 in a Pakistani hospital) and other Arabs falsely blamed for what happened.

Dancing Israelis in northern New Jersey when the Twin Towers came down from wired detonations, not aircraft, along with Israelis employed by WTC companies told to stay home the day of the attacks was all about advance knowledge of what was coming.

The aftermath of that fateful day was transformational – including endless wars of aggression against nonbelligerent states, consolidated corporate empowerment, and enactment of police state laws in America and Europe, eroding fundamental freedoms ahead of eliminating them altogether.

The US and UK are allied in diabolical propaganda, political, economic, and financial war on Russia, China, Iran, and other sovereign independent nations not yet attacked militarily.

Israel is allied with them against Middle East nations, wanting the region’s map redrawn, targeted countries transformed into pro-Western vassal states, Iran most of all, the main obstacle to US/Israeli regional dominance, along with Russia’s presence.

Usually reserved Sergey Lavrov slammed the Trump regime for conducting hostile “geopolitical games” with its imperial partners against Russia, adding:

“The architecture of the Russia-EU dialogue is seriously damaged. European producers suffer multibillion losses.”

“The (US installed) Kiev regime wages war against its own people. A new conflict emerged in Europe, while the United States suffers no losses at all.”

It “takes advantage of the situation to encourage dangerous military activities at Russian borders, and to promote an arms race in our region, while we all used to hope that there was no place for a new cold war there.”

Lavrov slammed Trump State Department, saying it “declared that Daesh has not been completely defeated, and that the main condition for its defeat is regime change in Syria and the withdrawal of any Iranian or pro-Iranian units from the country,” adding:

“This confirms my theory that the Americans view Daesh as an excuse for their presence in Syria and almost as an ally in the fight against the Syrian regime. In other words, the main task now is regime change, not defeating Daesh.”

Lavrov and other Russian officials are well aware that the US created ISIS and other terrorist groups, regime change the objective in all US wars of aggression.

US Cold War 2.0 is raging more dangerously than earlier with the Soviet Union when the threat of military confrontation was minimal – no longer. Washington’s rage for dominance could explode into nuclear war.

Britain’s new hardline army chief General Mark Carleton-Smith is – militantly Russophobic.

Since appointed chief of general staff in June, he turned truth on its head, claiming “(t)he misplaced perception that there is no imminent or existential threat to the UK…is wrong.”

The only threats Britain, the US, other NATO countries and Israel face are invented. Real ones don’t exist. Claiming otherwise is propaganda for increased military spending at the expense of vital homeland needs.

Carlton-Smith lied saying “Russia today indisputably represents a far greater threat to our national security than Islamic extremist threats such as al-Qaeda and ISIL,” adding:

“Russia has demonstrated that it is prepared to use military force to secure and expand its own national interests. The Russians seek to exploit vulnerability and weakness wherever they

detect it.”

“Russia has embarked on a systematic effort to explore and exploit Western vulnerabilities, particularly in some of the non-traditional areas of

cyber, space, undersea warfare.”

“We cannot be complacent about the threat Russia poses or leave it uncontested. The most important conventional military response to Russia is the continued capabilities and coherence of the NATO alliance.”

The above remarks and similar ones are bald-faced lies. Allied with Washington, Britain supports ISIS, Al-Qaeda and likeminded groups. Russia is involved in combatting them.

US-dominated Britain and other NATO countries continue waging wars of aggression, blaming their high crimes on targeted states – what imperialism is all about.

Since the US/UK-staged Skripal false flag last March, wrongfully blamed on Russia, bilateral relations deteriorated far more than earlier.

It’s what hardliners running Washington and Britain intended all along – new dirty tricks likely coming at strategically planned times.

A Final Comment

The international Anonymous hacktivist group exposed a US/UK/NATO “large-scale information secret service” anti-Russia psyop – pretending it’s to counter Russian propaganda by “provid(ing) a coordinated Western response to Russian disinformation and other elements of hybrid warfare.”

The dirty initiative is all about inventing nonexistent Russian interference in Western affairs- the stuff Washington, London and its imperial partners do repeatedly, blaming others for its criminal activities.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html