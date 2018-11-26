Weekend of Hate Crimes: Anti-Arab Slogans Scrawled in Palestinian Village in Latest Act of Vandalism

Palestinians from the village of al-Mughayyir reported inscriptions were spray-painted on some village walls, saying “Price Tag,” “revenge,” and “Enough with the administrative orders,” the latter referring to edicts issued by the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security service against right-wing activists to keep them out of the West Bank.

The Israel Police have opened an investigation.

On Friday, several cars were vandalized and graffiti was sprayed on houses in the West Bank town of Asira al-Qibliya near Nablus. A similar incident, in which more than ten cars were damaged, was reported in an adjacent community.

Palestinians from Asira al-Qibliya reported that graffiti reading, “Fight the foe, not the friend” was spray-painted on the wall of a house. A Star of David was sprayed on one of the cars.

Photos given to B’Tselem, an NGO that documents hate crimes in the West Bank, show another inscription reading, “Regards from Shmida’s tent,” an apparent reference to a right-wing activist. The photos show other vehicles with punctured tires.