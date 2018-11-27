Israel’s Dilemma – International Walls Are Closing In As they Build More Apartheid Walls Of Their Own

Rebel Voice

The recent conflict between the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza and the IOF of Israeli has served to intensify the tension that exists in the region. The Israeli regime got a very bloody nose from the encounter. This came as no small surprise to a Zionist state so previously confident of their superiority over the Palestinians of Gaza. A similar thing happened in 2006 in Lebanon when Israel picked a fight with a rejuvenated Hezbollah and got a lesson in humility.

With both al-Qassam and Hezbollah now stronger than ever, Israel has had to take a step back from its usual military tactics of invasion. This decision has prompted the continuing disintegration of the Israeli coalition government. Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been forced to suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of the much smaller Hamas. His political colleagues now smell his blood and are gradually positioning to…