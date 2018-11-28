9/11 Mass Murder Mystery: A Book Review

Posted on by Zara Ali

By David Brooks

Source

Nick Kollerstrom is a formidable name in the field of political journalism and alternative historical research. In 2009 he published the definitive book on the London bombings, Terror on the Tube: Behind the Veil of 7/7; in 2016 he released Chronicles of False-Flag Terror: A European Perspective. Now he brings together various internet articles about the mother of all false-flag events into one handy volume, provocatively titled Who Did 9/11?

This is not to say you should rush out and purchase your very own copy. Some of the articles in Kollerstrom’s compendium were written not long after the event, when information was still coming to light, and will have only nominal interest now.

Yet even in these early forays one can’t help being impressed with Kollerstrom’s skills as an investigative researcher. Few have gone to the trouble of looking up the names of passengers on the fatal flights of 9/11. Guess what? Even years later, most of these names do not appear on the SSDI, the registry of Social Security numbers belonging to deceased persons. Even more discombobulating is the verifiable fact that of all the passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 (of “Let’s roll” fame), not a single bereaved family member has applied for the financial compensation. Is it any wonder Kollerstrom now rejects the whole “hijacked planes” scenario?

Alt-media journalism can be a dangerous pursuit. For undertaking such due diligence, Kollerstrom has been inevitably dismissed as a “conspiracy theorist,” and was summarily dismissed from his post at University College, London. Despite being in possession of two doctoral degrees, Nicholas Kollerstrom has yet to find another academic position.

The positive side of being blacklisted from academia is the freedom it confers on one’s writing. Unlike those straining to appear as social scientists, Kollerstrom writes so as to be read and is not above including playful pictures in his text. Perhaps the most telling photograph in Kollerstrom’s book is of the dubious crash-site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, which shows some bemused EMSpersonnel looking into a small, smouldering hole in the ground. His cheeky caption, “Dig it out, chaps” says more than pages of weighty analysis.

Much of this material will be familiar to readers in 9/11 studies, who may wonder why Kollerstrom bothered publishing it in hard copy at this late date. Notwithstanding a plenitude of endnotes, it’s not quite so authoritative as the copious, capacious works of Prof. David Ray Griffin, who has taken apart the Authorized Conspiracy Theory book by book. But with that matter conclusively laid to rest, Kollerstrom is free in later essays to ponder and wonder at the underlying significance of the event itself. His thoughts in this regard are as original as they are profound; attention must be paid.

Example: Kollerstrom draws attention to one individual much referenced but rarely quoted:

“Does there not exist a government within a government in the United States? That secret government must be asked as to who made the attacks. The United States should try to trace the perpetrators of these attacks within itself; to the people who want to make the present century a century of conflict between Islam and Christianity.”

These are the words of Usama bin Laden, recorded in a little-known interview published in a Pakistani newspaper in late September of 2001. Need it be said bin Laden disclaimed all responsibility for the attacks of 9/11, and denounced them as a violation of Islam. In the same interview he noted prophetically: “Terror is the most dreaded weapon in the modern age and the western media is mercilessly using it against its own people.” This pronouncement has been borne out by a never-ending series of false-flag events contrived to keep people fearful and the war machine humming. Far from sounding like a James Bond villain plotting world conquest, Bin Laden comes off as one more hapless 9/11 Truther denied a wider audience.

As to who did 9/11, the last two chapters, “Zion and 9/11” and “Its Global Purpose” go far towards solving that mystery. (I won’t say more lest I give away the plot. It’s a whodunnit, remember 😉 They’re the keepers in this collection. Seek out these articles before they’re scrubbed from the net.

It’s scary to think the killers are still at large and very much in power. When the fate of our species may hinge on bringing these malefactors to justice, Kollerstrom laments the absence of public intellectuals willing to examine “the defining and history-altering event of our time.” “No university professors, no politicians, no media pundits are allowed to analyse the event because of its function as a sacred myth, ratifying the global Imperium, a spell cast that holds everyone in its thrall. But precisely that is most needed.”

Kollerstrom has surely done his bit to break the baleful spell of 9/11 in his latest book and in a host of discerning articles on other false-flag events. At the very least he should be granted the dignity of being called a conspiracy empiricist, as befits one who holds PhDs in chemistry and Newtonian science. But one must wonder, so many awful years after the fact, whether the careful compilation of evidence on 9/11 will put an end to the subsequent “War on Terror.” It hasn’t thus far.

No need to tell Nick Kollerstrom, who must know as few do, the loneliness of the long-distance forewarner. His most portentous reflection on 9/11—and its legacy of perpetual war—deserves to be quoted at length:

“Ordinary people, as Bush’s political advisor Karl Rove explained, in 2004, live ‘in what we call the reality-based community,’ where people ‘believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality.’ The journalist (Ron Suskind) was murmuring some kind of reply, but Karl Rove cut him off:

That’s not the way the world works anymore. We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality—judiciously as you will—we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors…and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.

“Each time state-fabricated terror takes place (that to which Karl Rove’s ‘we create our own reality’ was, I suggest, alluding), the headlines promote the required ‘fear porn.’ Citizens are asked to believe that in that which is non-existent, eg. the nineteen hijackers who were not on the planes that morning or (to make a comparison with the Londonbombing story of 2005) the four ‘terrorists’ who were not on the trains. The hidden hand of history covers its tracks…but on the other hand it does sometimes like to leave its signature, as an artist signs a painting.”

One of those paintings, which adorns the back of Kollerstrom’s book, may hit harder than any of the words inside:

The image on the right is from a series of “Illuminati playing cards,” released in 1995. It makes you wonder how long 9/11 had been in the works—and what may yet be in the cards for us.

Today the World Trade Center. Tomorrow…the world?

