International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance – Their Definition Of Anti-Semitism Debunked

There has been much chatter of late about the British Labour Party’s refusal to adopt the so-called ‘International’ definition of what constitutes anti-Semitism. This particular definition has been set out by an organization called the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

Immediately, from the name alone, we can see how a group associated with the Holocaust has set itself up as the foremost authority on anti-Semitism. Although there can be no doubt that a huge number of Jewish people were murdered by the Nazi regime, along with many other non-Jews, the question must be posed, Should definitions of anti-Semitism be the sole preserve of those who are wholly invested in remembering the horrors of the Holocaust?

The IHRA definition was adopted in Bucharest in 2016 and runs thus;

‘Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism…