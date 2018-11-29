BREAKING: Israel ATTACKS Syria, Results In TOTAL BLUNDER

Posted on by martyrashrakat

At the late hours of November 29, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the Syrian Arab Air Defense Forces (SyAADF) have shoot down several unidentified flying objects over the district of al-Kiswah south of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

“Initial reports say that all enemy objects were destroyed and didn’t reach any of their targets,” the SANA said in a short press release.

Local sources told SouthFront that the SyAAD is still launching surface-to-air missiles at flying objects over Damascus and al-Quneitra. Several loud explosions were also heard between the two governorates.

The available information indicate that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) attempt to strike positions of Iranian forces south of Damascus. However, the Syrian and Israeli media are yet to provide more details.

If confirmed, this would be the first Israeli airstrike on Syria since the downing of the Russian Il-20 intelligence plane on September 17. Following the incident, Russia supplied Syria with the S-300 air defense system and an advanced command and control system.

DAMASCUS, Syria – The Syrian Air Defense Systems have thwarted off a weak Israeli attack meant to target pro-government forces.

The Syrian Air Defense Systems took down hostile targets over Al-Kiswah in southern Syria.

“Our air defenses repelled the aggression and foiled it. Despite the intensity of the aggression, it has not been able to reach its objectives,” a Syrian military source told Kevork Almassian of Syriana Analysis.

“All hostile targets were dealt with and destroyed,” the source added.

To thwart off the attack, the Syrian military relied on the air defense systems located in Al-Dimas. Effectively, this means that the famous Russian S-300 air defense systems in Masyaf were not utilized by the Syrian military. The S-300 was delivered to Syria by Russia after Israel was blamed for the downing of a Russian jet some months earlier in which 15 soldiers had died.

This also marks the first Israeli attack on Syria since the September 18th tragedy, demonstrating that the S-300 was a strong deterrent, and on the first occasion of conducting aggression on Syria since the incident, the air defense system was not even needed to thwart off the foiled attack .

It is thought that the reason Israel decided to attack on this occasion was because Hezbollah and Iranian military advisers have newly established observation points in Quneitra and Dara’a countryside near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. This effectively broke an agreement in which Hezbollah and Iran were meant to be some tens of kilometers from the border.

Meanwhile, other reports of projectiles falling on the Israeli-occupied areas of the Golan Heights.

UPDATE: Sputnik Arabic is claiming that the Syrian air defense systems downed an Israeli jet and four cruise missiles. However, Fort Russ News is not able to verify these reports at this moment, and will do so as soon as there is clarity.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: IOF, Israeli Aggression, War on Syria, Zionist entity |