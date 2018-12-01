Syrian Forces Eliminate Unidentified Aerial Objects Near Damacus. Israel Denies Reports On Its Warplane Shootdown

November 30, 2018
Last night, the Syrian Air Defense Forces (SADF) shot down several unidentified aerial objects over the district of al-Kiswah south of Damascus, according to the state-run media.
Local sources told SouthFront that the SADF had also engaged targets over Damascus and Quneitra. The recently supplied S-300 air defense system was not employed.
Pro-Israeli and pro-militant sources claimed that the Israeli Air Force had successfully destroyed multiple “Iranian” targets near Damascus.
The Israeli military has not commented on the incident itself, but said that reports regarding an Israeli aircraft or an airborne Israeli target having been hit by the SADF are false.
The situation is developing.
