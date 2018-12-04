To «Israel»: If You Dare Attack…You’ll Regret It

Posted on December 4, 2018 by martyrashrakat

====

The Israeli media outlets and analysts got overwhelmed with the video circulated by Hezbollah war media department which warns the Zionists against any attack on Lebanon.

The video shows Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warning that any attack on Lebanon would definitely be responded to.

It also shows a number of Israeli sites such as ministries, military bases, nuclear sites, and military headquarters in Tel Aviv with the coordinates used to locate and strike them, pushing  Zionist analysts to consider the video as a direct threat from Hezbollah and part of its psychological warfare against the occupation entity.

Advertisements

Filed under: Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Nasrallah, Nazi Israel |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: