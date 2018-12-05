Hezbollah Puts Forces On High Alert, Warns Israel From Any Attack On Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On December 5, Hassan Hoballah, a member of Lebanese Hezbollah’s political bureau, warned Israel from launching any military operation inside Lebanon and stressed that the “resistance” will response to any such aggression.

“The days when Israel could simply attack Lebanon are over, even though the initiative to attack is in Israel’s hands,” the Iranian Press TV quoted Hoballah as saying.

Earlier in December, the Israeli military launched operation “Northern Shield” to destroy cross-border tunnels between Lebanon and Israel. By now, the operation has been conducted inside Israel territory only.

Hoballah revealed that Hezbollah fighters are on “a constant state of alert and surveillance, and are assessing the situation” in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah’s official added that the group’s action will depend on developments in the field.

Israel has been slowly and steadily working to build a case for a war on Lebanon since the beginning of year. First, the Middle Eastern country stepped up its military operations in Syria against what it claims are arms shipments to Hezbollah.

Later, Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, revealed alleged missile sites of Hezbollah in the heart of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York. Netanyahu even vowed to act against any threat in Syria or in Lebanon.

Some experts say that Israel appears to be eager to wage a new war on Lebanon not only to send a message to Iran, but also to overcome its internal political crisis.

