Israel’s Only Threats Are Invented Ones

By Stephen Lendman

Like the US, Israel is on a permanent war footing. Both countries face no threats so they’re invented – to justify their unjustifiable militarism and belligerence, their populations largely none the wiser.

America faced no foreign threats since May 1945 VE Day and imperial Japan’s surrender in September the same year – both nations defeated months before their formal capitulation.

Israel faced no regional or other threats since the October 1973 Yom Kippur war ended. Major media complicity in both countries perpetuate the myth of barbarians at the gates, posing an existential threat when none exists.

On Tuesday, IDF Spokesman Jonathan Conricus announced Operation Northern Shield – allegedly to destroy tunnels along the Israeli/Lebanese border, whether or not any exist.

The operation’s real aim most likely is all about hyping fear of a nonexistent Hezbollah threat. According to the IDF spokesman, Israel’s northern command is on full combat alert.

Since its founding in the mid-1980s, Hezbollah’s military wing never attacked another state preemptively or aggressively – what the US, NATO and Israel do repeatedly.

Hezbollah responded forcefully to Israel’s 2006 aggression in Lebanon, embarrassing the IDF at the time.

Its fighters are legally involved in Syria at Assad’s request, combatting US/Israeli-supported terrorists.

Hezbollah had nothing to do with the April 1983 US Beirut embassy bombing and marine barracks bombing in October the same year – nor assassinating Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri in February 2005, Israel’s Mossad responsible, Hezbollah falsely blamed.

It’s an anti-imperial, anti-Zionist, anti-terrorist force to be reckoned with. It’s not a terrorist organization, falsely designated one by the State Department at Israel’s request.

It’s a democratically elected part of Lebanon’s government with a strong military wing for defense, not offense – its legitimate right.

In fall 2017, the Trump regime absurdly claimed that Hezbollah is determined to develop the ability to attack the US from within – the notion as nonsensical as claiming “the Russians are coming.”

According to the IDF, Operation Northern Shield aims to “neutralize” non-operational underground passages connecting Lebanese and Israeli territory.

The Jewish state invented the nonexistent threat of Hezbollah breaching Israeli sovereignty – at the same time admitting that no “immediate threat” exists.

The operation is likely in response to Hezbollah warning Israel that “if you dare attack (us), you will regret it.”

A YouTube video delivered the message, including images and precise locations of strategic sites it’ll attack in response to Israeli aggression if launched.

Weeks earlier, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned the Netanyahu regime that “any attack will definitely and certainly be responded to” forcefully.

His message followed Netanyahu’s September General Assembly remarks, falsely accusing Hezbollah of using Beirut’s residents as human shields, stressing he won’t let its leadership “get away with” their nonexistent actions.

Separately, he falsely claimed that Iran “use(s) Syria and Lebanon as its forward bases to launch attacks on Israel” – a transparent Big Lie.

Like the US, Israel wages propaganda war on its adversaries, often prelude to naked aggression against targeted countries, including Israel’s forever war on Palestinians without declaring it, Gazans harmed most of all under suffocating/illegal blockade and IDF attacks at its discretion.

Israeli forces on a war footing along the Lebanese bear close watching for whatever aims the Jewish state may have in mind.

Hezbollah is far stronger than in 2006 when it embarrassed IDF forces. Its military wing is battle-hardened from involvement in combatting US/Israeli-supported terrorists in Syria.

According to the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), Hezbollah is a formidable force to be reckoned with, calling it “a militia trained like an army and equipped like a state…especially true with regard to its missile and rocket” capabilities.

Their “vast quantities (are) estimated at 130,000,” able to hit targets anywhere in Israel with greater accuracy than years earlier.

If launched, Israeli aggression on Lebanon will likely come at a high price on its territory if it dares go this far.

Hezbollah has had years to prepare for another war it doesn’t want, but will go all-out in self-defense if attacked.

US and Israeli intelligence are well aware of its capabilities – why the Jewish state refrained from more aggression so far. What Netanyahu regime hardliners intend ahead remains to be seen.

A Final Comment

In April 2017, the Jerusalem Post headlined “Lebanese Media: IDF Building Defensive Tunnels to Fend of Hezbollah Infiltration” – despite no evidence suggesting this intention.

Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar television claimed IDF units are constructing a fence and tunnels along the Lebanese/Israeli border.

The Jerusalem Post called it “psychological warfare in an attempt to intimidate Israel from a future conflict,” adding:

“The IDF declined to comment on reports regarding such defensive tunnels in the past.”

Maybe the only tunnels connecting both countries are Israeli ones, not anything built by Hezbollah.

