Syria’s important message to israel (apartheid state): The era of hit and run terminated

Syria’s important message to the Zionists: The era of hit and run terminated …

The Israeli military once again attacked the Syrian territory on 30 November 2018. Syria’s official news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying that “Air defense intercepted hostile targets over al-Kiswah and downed them,” and that “the Israeli attack did not achieve its goals.”

Russia’s Sputnik news agency cited a Syrian security source as saying that the “Syrian air defense forces shot down an Israeli warplane and four missiles.” The Israeli military has refuted the news.

Sending a message to Damascus

The Zionist regime has pursued several goals by its recent attacks on Syria. Tel Aviv was trying to send a message to Damascus government officials. In fact, the Zionist authorities have attempted to signal to the Syrian authorities that their access to Russian S-300 air defense missile systems won’t prevent their illegal activities in Syria.

This issue even led Netanyahu to personally visit Russia to persuade Moscow authorities not to deliver the S-300 missiles system to Damascus. Israeli strikes in Syria continued despite S-300 missiles system delivery.

Worries about the reopening of the Golan Height

Another issue that is worrying the Zionists is the reopening of the Golan Heights, where the Zionists have occupied for many years.

Meanwhile, after removing the Israeli-backed terrorists’ position in the southern area of Syria, the threat of formation of the Golan Heights liberation front by Syrian resistance groups, with the presence of Lebanese Hezbollah, is very real for Tel Aviv. The Zionist authorities themselves are well aware that if such a front is formed, they will have a fate similar to what happened to them in southern Lebanon in 2000.

The Zionist regime quickly decided to strike a deadly blow to the heart of the Syrian army to weaken the forces and prevent their future moves in the Golan Heights.

Signs of solution in the Syrian crisis

Another of Israel’s concern, as well the US, Saudi Arabia, is signs of a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Earlier, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that a number of Western and Arab countries had sent separate messages calling for the resumption of diplomatic relations with Damascus.

Tel Aviv has tried to prevent the Syrian settlement of the crisis, and delay solutions as much as possible.

Bending over backwards for reactive sheikhs

During the recent months, the process of normalizing ties between the Arab states and the Zionist regime has entered a new phase. The relationship is not even secret but publicly raised by Zionist authorities and Arab reactionary sheikhs. For example, in late October, the prime minister of the Zionist regime came to Oman on a formal visit and met with senior officials.

Undoubtedly, one of the conditions of the Arab reactionary sheikhs to accelerate the process of normalizing relations with Tel Aviv is was to back Zionism against the resistance group in Syria. In return, the Zionists have again targeted Syria to express their gratitude to the sheikhs.

Power struggle in Syria

The recent Zionist aggression in Syria, as it has been in the past few years, has come abruptly, because Tel Aviv intended to once again exploit the element of surprise to hit the resistance. However, the rapid, timely response of the Syrian Army’s missile defense to this surprising attack has shown the depth of military power and Damascus’s defense readiness.

This resolute reaction from Damascus to the Zionists demonstrated that Syria was no longer the land on which Zionists were flocking, as the Damascus defense system has increased and much of the territory of Syria has been liberated.

The end of hit-and-run era

The quick and fierce response of the Syrian military missile defense system to the Zionist regime’s military aggression was, in fact, a “hard slap” in the Zionist authorities’ face, particularly, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Zionists received a message that the hit and run period was over in Syria. The decisive response from the Syrian military missile defense system was, in fact, a deterrent, which made the Zionists think twice before making any foolish decision to attack Syria