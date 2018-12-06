Israel and the normalization: Golan is on one scale and the Gulf is on the other scale Israel and the normalization: Golan is on one scale and the Gulf is on the other scale «إسرائيل» والتطبيع: الجولان في كفّة والخليج في كفّة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ديسمبر 5, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It was clear the American-Israeli endeavor for arranging the visits of the senior Israeli officers to the Gulf, who wander victorious between mosques and palaces is because there is no Palestinian political hope in fulfilling Jared Kushner’s dream “the success of the Saudi Crown Prince in securing the Palestinian partner to sign the waiver of Jerusalem and the right of return”. These humiliating visits to the Gulf governments which participated in their arrangements will not change the fact that the fate of the Palestinian cause and the balances on which it is based is for the Palestinians and that the Gulf money and the Arab influence are operated when they accompany the Palestinian mood that represents at least half of the Palestinians. Therefore, the Gulf normalizing partnership is used to compensate the deadlock resulted from the strength of the Palestinian popular steadfastness which restricts the leaders in their own borders. The normalizing compensation is essential at a moment of existential concern at the level of public opinion in the occupation entity and in the heart of a psychological warfare entitled suppression of the awareness and making awareness between the leaders of the entity and the forces of the resistance, it depends on two equations one tells the settlers that your entity will be dispersed, so do not be reassured, it tells the Palestinians and the people of the region that there is no longer defeats, now it is the time of victories, and the other tells the settlers that now we became a normal entity as the region entities, so do not worry, it tells the Palestinians and the people of the region that there is no advantage from arrogance, the recognition of Israel is a fait accompli that achieves success among the Arab rulers.

The measurement of the normalization path and its impact on the two Arab and Israeli confrontation fronts is seen in the popular field and in how to behave under the effect of that normalization. It was shown clearly in Golan, where there was the occasion of the local elections organized by the occupation entity, and where it included the occupied Arab Syrian villages and towns, and the same in the Arab Palestinian occupied towns in Galilee. The villages and the towns of Galilee witnessed confrontations with police in opposition of the elections, while Golan witnessed comprehensive uprising that prevents holding the elections as an expression of the sticking to the Arab Syrian identity and a refusal of any kind of normalization with the occupation entity. The Israeli mass media said that the supports of the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad won the round against Israel inside Golan, despite the fact that some of those who glorified the intifada of Golan wanted to ignore the political identity of the Arab Syrians in Golan as stickers to their country, president, and army. This means that this uprising in Golan that coincided with the visits of normalization shows that the resistance forces are winning the psychological warfare and that the visits of normalization are without avail and that when Golan was versus the Gulf, Golan won by the knockout.

The leaders of the occupation entity know that there is no benefit from the Gulf receptions unless it is spent politically and morally inside the occupied territories whether among the Arabs or among the settlers. They say that the settlers’ eyes are observing the Golan, they say that there is no benefit from visiting any Gulf country, since they cannot go back to sleep safely in the geography on which the entity is based, while the Arabs in the occupied territories say that the Arab identity is not represented by those who accepted the normalization and that they belong only to those who raise the flag of the resistance among the Arabs, furthermore, they are boasting of their identity which embodies this spirit, no one can affect their steadfastness neither prince, nor king, nor sultan. They are proud of their own Arabism.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– كان واضحاً المسعى الأميركي الإسرائيلي من ترتيب الزيارات الخليجية الصاخبة لكبار المسؤولين الإسرائيليين، يختالون بنشوة المنتصر بين المساجد والقصور، أن لا أفق سياسي فلسطيني يسمح بتحقيق حلم جاريد كوشنر بنجاح ولي العهد السعودي بتأمين الشريك الفلسطيني الوازن للتوقيع على التنازل عن القدس وحق العودة. وأن هذه الزيارات الاستعراضية المهينة للحكومات الخليجية التي شاركت في ترتيبها، لن تغير في حقيقة أن مصير القضية الفلسطينية والتوازنات التي تؤسس عليها لا يزال بيد الفلسطينيين، وأن المال الخليجي والنفوذ العربي يشتغلان عندما يواكبان مزاجاً فلسطينياً يمثل على الأقل نصف الفلسطينيين، فتمّ استعمال الشراكة الخليجية التطبيعية تعويضاً عن انسداد الأفق أمام الخطوات المرتجاة التي صارت أبعد فأبعد، بقوة الثبات الشعبي الفلسطيني الذي أغلق الأبواب على القادة واحتجزهم في مربع لا يمكنهم تخطّي حدوده. والتعويض التطبيعي جوهري بالنسبة لكيان الاحتلال في لحظة قلق وجودي على مستوى الرأي العام في كيان الاحتلال، وفي قلب حرب نفسية عنوانها كي الوعي وصناعة الوعي تدور رحاها بين قادة الكيان وقوى المقاومة، عنوانها الصراع بين معادلتين، واحدة تقول للمستوطنين كيانكم إلى زوال فلا تطمئنوا، وتقول للشعب الفلسطيني وشعوب المنطقة، ولّى زمن الهزائم وجاء زمن الانتصارات، وأخرى تقول للمستوطنين ها نحن قد أصبحنا كياناً طبيعياً من كيانات المنطقة فلا تقلقوا، وتقول لشعوب المنطقة وللفلسطينيين لا جدوى من المكابرة فالاعتراف بإسرائيل كأمر واقع يحقق النجاح بين الحكام العرب.

– القياس لاختبار المسار التطبيعي وتأثيره في جبهتي المواجهة العربية والإسرائيلية يكون في الميدان الشعبي وكيف يتصرّف، وهو تحت تأثير تلقي المشاهد التطبيعية، وقد جاءنا طازجاً من الجولان، حيث كانت مناسبة الانتخابات المحلية التي ينظمها كيان الاحتلال، وتشمل القرى والبلدات العربية السورية المحتلة، ومثلها قرى وبلدات عربية فلسطينية محتلة في الجليل، وفيما شهدت قرى وبلدات في الجليل مواجهات مع شرطة الاحتلال رفضاً للانتخابات، شهد الجولان انتفاضة شاملة منعت إجراء الانتخابات، تعبيراً عن التمسّك بالهوية السورية العربية، ورفضاً للتطبيع مع كيان الاحتلال، وخرجت وسائل الإعلام الإسرائيلية تقول إن أنصار الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد ربحوا الجولة على إسرائيل داخل الجولان، رغم أن بعض الذين صرّحوا بتمجيد انتفاضة الجولان أرادوا تغييب الهوية السياسية للعرب السوريين المنتفضين في الجولان كمتمسكين بدولتهم ورئيسهم وجيشهم، ومعنى هذه الانتفاضة في الجولان في توقيت الزيارات التطبيعية، أن قوى المقاومة تربح جولة الحرب النفسية، وأن زيارات التطبيع تذهب هباء منثوراً، وأنه عندما وقف الجولان في كفّة والخليج في كفّة، ربح الجولان بالضربة القاضية.

– يعرف قادة كيان الاحتلال أن لا نفع يُرتجى من الاستقبالات الخليجية ما لم يتم صرفه سياسياً ومعنوياً داخل الأراضي المحتلة، سواء بين العرب أو بين المستوطنين. وهم اليوم يقولون إن عيون المستوطنين مسمّرة على قراءة حدث الجولان ويقولون ما نفع أن نزور عاصمة خليجية ولا نستطيع العودة لننام بأمان في الجغرافيا التي يقوم عليها الكيان، بينما يقول العرب في المناطق المحتلة إن الهوية العربية لا يمثّلها المطبّعون، وإنهم ينتمون فقط لمن يحمل راية المقاومة بين العرب ويفتخرون بهويتهم التي تجسّد هذه الروح، ولا يفتّ في عضدهم وثباتهم لا أمير ولا ملك ولا سلطان، فلهم عروبتهم ولنا عروبتنا.

Filed under: GCC, Golan Heights, Great Return March, Jerusalem, Nasser Kandil, Normalisation, Palestine, ROR, Shalom, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity |