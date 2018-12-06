Yemen is the start of the Saudi regression اليمن سيبقى مصدر الكلمة الفصل

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ديسمبر 5, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

What was stated by the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis to stop the war on Yemen was remarkable; he did not send a political call, rather he prepared a practical agenda of thirty days to cease fire and to start the political negotiation without bothering himself the visit to Riyadh And the consult with the Saudi leadership as a strategic partner in the region according to the description of James Mattis and the US President Donald Trump. Mattis’s words which are closer to the military order were intended to Saudi Arabia and UAE to stop the war, while the rest of what was stated was a call to the Yemeni leadership and Ansar Allah in particular to accept the barter of the stopping of the Saudi-Emirati military operations in exchange for stopping the missile bombing of the Saudi areas. It is a call that had a clear response from Ansar Allah by linking every discussion to stop the war with the comprehensive application, at the forefront lifting the siege.

The new balance in Yemen has become clear after the US position, it grants Ansar Allah its status in parallel with Washington which announced its control over the decision of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and those who are with them from the Yemenis. It is clear that Muscat will run the negotiation between the Yemeni and American representatives, and it is clear too that Washington does that after it imposed a tax of normalization on Muscat in exchange for the prize of the negotiating role. Despite the fact that the relationship of Ansar Allah with Iran is not a dependency relationship, but Muscat is aware that the geopolitical equations in the region have made out of the war of Saudi Arabia and UAE in Yemen an entry to possess superiority elements against Iran in seas, land, crossings, and straits, and that the US talk about the need for Saudi Arabia to confront Iran is not as the outcomes of the war on Yemen. The cessation of the war under American decision is bound to interact with the Yemeni demands and conditions to lift the siege. This means the end of the Saudi role especially regarding the confrontation with Iran.

Practically, Washington does not forget that the conditions of stopping the war will not include the removal of the ballistic missiles from the hands of Ansar Allah and that the illusion of the international supervision is just in media, and that the call for a temporary autonomy of the Yemeni territories will not be accepted by Ansar Allah, and that the way will be open to a provisional government that paves the way for elections. Therefore, the path of the situation in Yemen will not be different from the fate of the situation in Syria where America lost the war on the Syrian independent state and this is enough to announce the victory of Iran. According to the American newspapers and the studies’ centers depended by the American administration in forming its policies, what matters Iran is to have on the borders of Palestine a Syrian fighting capable and independent country and to have on the Gulf waters and the Red Sea a Yemeni country which believes in the national independence that is not under the control of Washington directly or through Saudi mediation. This is known by Washington once it stops the war.

The course of the American sanctions, their coincidence with the practical openness to the Iranian interests, and the course of negotiation by Muscat raise the question about the certainty of Washington of going into a confrontation with Iran, and its confidence that sanctions can adapt Iran, after it became mere a negotiating necessity and after Saudi Arabia has been got out of war affected by its consequences.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 10, 2018

– خلال عشرة أيام ماضية تزامن الحديث الأميركي عن وقف النار في اليمن في مهلة أقصاها نهاية الشهر الحالي، مع خطة عسكرية وضعها الأميركيون وقدموا كل مستلزماتها اللوجستية والاستخبارية للجيشين السعودي والإماراتي للسيطرة على مدينة الحديدة ومينائها، لتكون ورقة القوة التي تبرّر الذهاب للتفاوض من موقع مختلف. وخلال الأيام العشرة تلقت مدينة الحديدة وما حولها آلاف الأطنان من المتفجرات، ودمرت فيها المباني والجسور، وقتل فيها المئات من الأبرياء، وأحرقت صوامع الغذاء والمحروقات، وتقدّمت وحدات النخبة في الجيشين السعودي والإماراتي على مجموعة من المحاور وحققت في بعضها تقدماً جدياً. وبدأت الاحتفالات بالنصر في قيادة حلف الحرب على اليمن.

– من الزاوية الاستراتيجية بات قرار السيطرة على اليمن من أضغاث الأحلام وصار السقف تفاوضياً بوضوح في خطة الحرب الأميركية السعودية الإماراتية، ومن الزاوية السياسية الدولية والإقليمية في ظل ما يطال السعودية من مستقبل رسم الدور، في ضوء سقوط الرهان على صفقة القرن بغياب الشريك الفلسطيني الموعود، لا أمل بمواصلة الحرب على اليمن، وهذه الجولة هي آخر الجولات. ويجب مع نهاياتها ترسيم التوازنات قبل الذهاب للمفاوضات، وبعدها سيكون حجم السعودية والإمارات بحجم المنجزات، أو الخيبات، خصوصاً مع الارتباط العضوي بين مواصلة العقوبات على إيران وبين قدرة السعودية على تشكيل ركيزة لرسم توازن خليجي متين بوجه إيران يشكل ركناً من أركان سياسة العقوبات بعدما سقط الرهان على دور إسرائيلي عسكري يستهدف إيران في سورية، وسقط الرهان على صفقة القرن والحلف الخليجي الإسرائيلي المعادي لإيران تحت رايات السلام في فلسطين.

– تدرك القيادة اليمنية كل هذه الحقائق، ولذلك هي تتصرّف على قاعدة أن هذه الجولة ستقول الكلمة الفصل في الكثير من معادلات المنطقة، وخصوصاً في رسم مستقبل الدور السعودي والإماراتي وحدوده، كما في مستقبل التوازنات التي ستحكم المفاوضات المقبلة حول مستقبل اليمن، كما تدرك القيادة اليمنية أهمية الساحل الغربي في هذه المعادلة وفي قلبه مدينة الحديدة ومينائها، لكن القيادة اليمنية تدرك أيضاً حجم ما تمّ حشده من مقدرات لهذه المعركة الفاصلة، وما أعدّ لها من خطط قتل ودمار، لذلك تصرّفت القيادة اليمنية بقلب حار وعقل بارد مع تطورات الأحداث، فشككت بصدق الحديث الأميركي عن وقف الحرب منذ البداية ووضعت شروطها بفك الحصار أولاً، ولذلك أعادت القيادة اليمنية نشر قواتها وترتيب وضعياتها بما يخفف الخسائر في الأيام الأولى للجولة العسكرية في الساحل الغربي، لكنها أعدّت خطط الكمائن والاستدراج والفخاخ ولاحقاً الهجوم المعاكس.

– ليست المرة الأولى التي يختبر فيها اليمنيون جولة مواجهة في الحديدة، رغم أن الجولة السابقة كانت تمريناً بالقياس لضراوة الجولة الراهنة، إلا أنها كانت أيضاً تمريناً لليمنيين لفعالية تكتيكاتهم، وقدراتهم على المناورة الحربية. قبل يومين وبعدما بلغ الهجوم السعودي الإماراتي ذروته وبدأ التقدم البري، بدأت الكمائن اليمنية بالظهور، وبدأت الفخاخ وعمليات الاستدراج إلى نقاط الرمي الصاروخي المركز، وبدأت أرقام القتلى بالمئات بين المهاجمين بالظهور، وبدأت التراجعات العشوائية للمهاجمين هرباً من الموت بالتكرار من محور إلى آخر، وخلال أيام يظهر الهجوم المعاكس الذي يفرض معادلاته الجديدة كما في المرة السابقة.

– وضع اليمنيون خطتهم على ساعة التوقيت التي أعلنها وزير الدفاع الأميركي جيمس ماتيس، بحيث سيجعلون الشهر الذي حدّده بوقف الحرب شهراً إلزامياً لوقف الحرب بالنتائج التي سيحققونها، وليست تلك التي كان يأمل أن يحققها مع حلفائه.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Aggression, AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, GCC, Iran, Mattis, MBS, MBZ, Nasser Kandil, sanctions, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, Trump, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen, Yemeni Holocaust, Zionist entity |