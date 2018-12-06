Palestinian elderly woman run over by israeli settler (terrorist)

Posted on December 6, 2018 by michaellee2009

Palestinian elderly woman run over by Israeli settler

BETHLEHEM (Ma’an) — A Palestinian elderly woman was run over by an Israeli settler, on Wednesday, near the illegal Israeli settlement of Efrat, south of Bethlehem City in the southern occupied West Bank.

Head of the Palestinian Red Crescent First Aid and Emergency Department, Muhammad Awad, said that a 70-year-old Palestinian woman, identified as Fatima Issa, from the Jurat al-Shamaa village, was transferred to the al-Yamama Hospital, in the nearby al-Khader village, for treatment after she was run over by an Israeli settler.Awad added that the woman suffered bruises and a dislocation in her shoulder.

