israeli (apartheid state) soldiers shoot 2 children while they were walking home from school

Posted on December 7, 2018 by michaellee2009

Soldiers Shoot Two Children In Jerusalem

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Israeli soldiers shot, Wednesday, two Palestinian children while walking home from school in Jaba’ village, east of occupied East Jerusalem.

Medical sources said the two children, 14 and 15, were shot in the shoulder and the leg, and were rushed to Ramallah Medical Complex.

It remains unknown why the soldiers opened fire at the two children in their village, especially since they were just walking back home when the soldiers assaulted them.

