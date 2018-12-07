UN Resolution to Condemn Hamas Fails

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Despite heavy US pressure, bullying and threats, an anti-Hamas UN General Assembly resolution failed to reach the required two-thirds majority for adoption.

The US, Israel, and their imperial partners consistently blame Hamas for Jewish state high crimes against two million Gazans.

The disturbing pattern repeats time and again. Israel launches aggressive attacks on the Strip. Hamas responds defensively, its legitimate right, yet is wrongfully blamed for incidents and Israeli naked aggression when they occur.

Hamas is Palestine’s legitimate government, democratically elected in January 2006, yet denied the triumph it won.

It’s not a terrorist organization as falsely designated by the State Department, bowing to Israeli interests like the US virtually always does against Palestinian and other victims of its lawlessness.

The failed GA resolution falsely blamed Hamas for Israeli initiated violence on the Strip – instead of leveling condemnation where it belongs.

The Thursday vote was 87 nations for adoption, 57 against, 33 others abstaining – less than the required two-thirds majority needed.

The US resolution was an exercise in endorsing Israeli aggression and apartheid viciousness, falsely blaming Hamas for its universally recognized right of self-defense.

Zionist ideologue, neocon extremist, political prostitute Nikki Haley bullied and threatened General Assembly members.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote, she told GA member states by letter that the “United States takes the outcome of this vote very seriously.”

It was reminiscent of her first day as UN envoy, warning other nations, provocatively saying “(y)ou’re going to see a change in the way we do business,” adding:

“Our goal with the administration is to show value at the UN, and the way we’ll show value is to show our strength, show our voice, have the backs of our allies and make sure our allies have our back as well.”

“For those who don’t have our back, we’re taking names. We will make points to respond to that accordingly.”

As Trump regime UN envoy for nearly two years, she sounded and acted like Samantha Power on steroids, a bully like other regime extremists, a virtual wrecking crew, hostile to world peace and virtually everything just societies hold dear.

In GA remarks ahead of the vote, Haley repeated long ago discredited Big Lies about Hamas, ignoring Israeli crimes of war, against humanity, and slow-motion genocide against all Palestinians.

She lied calling Hamas “a terrorist organization.”

She lied saying Hamas “openly calls for the destruction of Israel.”

She lied accusing Hamas of inflicting harm on the Palestinian people.

She lied blaming Hamas for humanitarian crisis conditions caused by Israeli actions.

She ignored nearly a dozen years of Israeli-imposed suffocating/flagrantly illegal blockade on the Strip – unrelated to security, solely for political reasons.

She ignored repeated examples of Israeli state terror and ruthless apartheid rule, inflicting enormous harm on two millions Gazans and all Palestinians in the Territories.

She lied calling failure by GA members to (unjustifiably) condemn Hamas “a historic wrong.”

She lied claiming condemnation of Hamas “is an essential step” toward achieving conflict resolution – a notion the US and Israel categorically reject, along with Palestinian statehood the way it should be they’ll never accept.

She lied conflating anti-Semitism with legitimate criticism of Israeli actions.

She lied claiming “(f)or the sake of peace, and for the sake of this institution,” the GA should adopt the unacceptable US resolution.

The measure aimed to shift world attention away from Israeli high crimes by blaming Hamas for Netanyahu regime state terror on the Strip and its people – along with land theft, settlement construction, other flagrant violations of international law against Palestinians, and its undeclared war on Syria.

Hamas warrants universal support for resisting Israeli apartheid rule. In response to Thursday’s vote, its spokesman Sami Abu Zahri tweeted:

“The failure of the American venture at the United Nations represents a slap to the (Trump regime) and confirmation of the legitimacy of the resistance.”

Thursday was Haley’s last hurrah as Trump regime UN envoy. She’ll leave the post in days to pursue other interests, including her likely presidential ambitions.

According to Bloomberg News, Trump will announce State Department spokeswoman/former Fox News pseudo-journalist Heather Nauert to succeed Haley as regime UN envoy.

She has no diplomatic experience like Haley, both figures extremist geopolitical know-nothings.

Nauert reportedly is a Trump loyalist. Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson once complained that she’s “more loyal to the West Wing than the State Department.”

The UN post requires Senate confirmation, most often rubber-stamp, Nauert to represent Washington’s imperial agenda the way she’s done as State Department spokeswoman.

