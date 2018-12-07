Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (29 November – 05 December 2018)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes, in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 29 November – 05 December, 2018.

On the International Day for Persons with Disabilities: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian with a disability in Tulkarem.

5 civilians were wounded in the West Bank. Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against unarmed civilians and peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip. 98 civilians, including 28 children, 4 women, 2 journalists, and a female paramedic, were wounded; the injuries of four were reported as serious.

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 35th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use armed force as well during the incursions into the West Bank. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces on the international Day of Persons with Disabilities killed a Palestinian civilian with a disability in Tulkarm and wounded 5 others. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces wounded 98 civilians, including 28 children, 4 women, 2 journalists, and a female paramedic. The injury of four of those wounded was reported serious.

In the West Bank, in a new crime of lethal armed force against Palestinian civilians, Israeli forces killed on 04 December 2018, Mohammed Habali (22) in Tulkarm. He was killed when the Israeli forces moved into the city as part of its operation to search for the Wanted Ashraf Na’alwah and opened fire at a group of young men who were in front of al-Malek coffee shop in the Western neighborhood of the city. The Information Office of the Minitsry of Health said that the abovementioned was wounded with explosive bullet shrapnel to the head (entered but did not exit); as a result, he immediately died. His brother, ‘Alaa’, said that his brother suffers from a mental disability and motor impairment. It should be mentioned that the above-mentioned civilian was killed on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In the same context, the Israeli forces during the reporting wounded 5 civilians in separate shooting incidents.

In the Gaza Strip, as part of using excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 98 civilians, including 28 children, 4 women, 2 journalists, and a female paramedic. The injury of four of those wounded was reported serious.

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 62 24 4 1 1 3 Gaza City 21 0 0 0 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 14 4 0 1 0 0 Khan Younis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rafah 1 0 0 0 0 1 Total 98 28 4 2 1 4

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 4 incidents against fishermen; 3 of them off the northern Gaza Strip shore, and one off the southern Gaza Strip shore.

As part of targeting the border areas on 29 November 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shokah village, east of Rafah, opened fire at the Palestinian shepherds.

On 03 December 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed inside the watchtowers heavily opened fire at the bird hunters in the border area adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, southeast of Beit Haoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

On 04 December 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah, opened fire at a border control point belonging to the Palestinian armed groups. On 05 December 2018, Israeli soldiers opened fire at the agricultural lands adjacent to the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah. Though no casualties were reported in those incidents, the farmers, shepherds and bird hunters were forced to leave their areas, fearing for their lives.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 101 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 59 Palestinians, including 8 children, in the West Bank. Moreover, 5 others were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 03 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into eastern al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip around 100 meters. They levelled the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, and 2 hours later redeployed along the border fence.

On 04 December 2018, Israeli forces moved 100 meters off the Memorial Statute, southeast of Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip. On 05 December 2018, Israeli forces moved a similar distance off Site 16, northeast of the abovementioned village. In both incursions, they levelled and combed vacant lands there amidst sporadic shooting. However, neither casualties nor damage to the area was reported.

Israeli Forces continued to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 03 December 2018, Ahmed Siyam self-demolished a storehouse, car parking, and stairs near his house in ‘Ein al-Lozeh neighborhood in Silwan village, south of East occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, to implement the Israeli municipal decision under the pretext of building without a license.

On 04 December 2018, Israeli authorities demolished an under-construction house in al-Sal’ah neighborhood in al-Mukaber Mount village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, and belonging to the family of Na’im Abu Dweih. The house which was built 2 months and a half ago is 150 square meters and the abovementioned civilian intended to move to it with his family of 12 members, mostly children.

On the same day, Israeli forces demolished a house and its surrounding fences in Wad al-Hummus neighborhood in Sour Baher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. The 250-square-meter house belonged to Mohammed Hussein Abu Teir near the annexation wall.

In Beit Haninah, north of the city, the Israeli vehicles demolished 2 commercial facilities

built 2 years ago belonging to the families of Taha and Shqeirat. The two families affected said that the Israeli forces confiscated the construction tools and equipment in the land in addition to demolishing barracks already built on it. The Israeli authorities also forced Amin al-‘Abasi to self-demolish a parking owned by him in ‘Ein al-Lozeh in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem.

As part of the settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, On 05 December 2018, the Israeli Magisterate’s Court issued a decision to evacuate a Jerusalemite building in Wad Hilweh, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City for the interest of “El’ad” Settlement association. Wadi Hilweh Information Center said that The Magistrate Court issued a decision to evacuate the heirs of the late Mariam Abu Zweir and gave

the family until the beginning of March 2019 to implement the decision to evacuate the property. The Center added that the property is a house where Ilham Siam and four of her children live in addition to a land ​​about 500 square meters. The center added that the Magistrate’s Court issued the eviction decision, preceded by a session appointed by the Supreme Court to consider the “ownership of the land.” The documents were submitted to court stating that the land on which the house is built belongs to the late Jamil Siam and not to the late Abu Zweir. The court session will be held on 08 January 2019.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and demolition notices, on 03 December 2018, Israeli forces demolished 2 houses belonging to Ayman Sharaydeh and Hasan Zayed in Fasayel village, north fo Jericho under the pretext of building without a license, the first house is comprised of one room built of cement and roofed with tin plates on an area of 50 square meters, sheltering him and his wife with 4 children. MEahwile, the second house is comprised of a room built of steel on an area of 20 square meters, sheltering him with his wife and 8 kids, including 4 children; one of whom suffers a physical disability.

On the same day, the Israeli forces dismantled a barrack built of steel and tin plates from the lands of Qasrah village on Street (505- al-Samerah ‘Aber), southeast of Nablus, and confiscated it. The barrack belonged to Maqboulah ‘Othman from the nearby Majdal Bani Fadel village and was built on an area of 44 square meters for planting in a land of 70 dunums for reclaiming it.

On 04 December 2018, the Israeli forces demolished (4 barracks) built of fortified steel at the entrance to Haris village, northwest of SAlfit. The barracks belonged to Fadi, Nadi, and Saleh Soliman and was used as an alminuim workshop, a carpentary workshop, dry clean, and a greenhouse. Those barracks were on the main street connecting Haris and Bedia villages.

On 05 December 2018, Israeli forces dismantled Change13 School in al-Simiyah village, southwest of al-Samou’a village, south of Hebron, which was accredited by the min8isry of Education and funded by ACF a week ago to take in around 40 to 50 students from the village residents. The school which was built of isolated tin plates was confiscated and its tiles were uprooted while those responsible for the construction were not handed any notice to stop the construction works or demolition orders.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, on 03 December 2018, a group pf Israeli settlers from al-Tahta neighbourhood in Awdella village, south of Hebron, and attacked the Palestinian cars in front of the houses’ owners, in its yards and in the village streets. They also wrote slogans against Arabs and Muslims on the walls of houses and cars and punctured with sharp tools tires of 3 cars and tires of a big bus.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

In the Thirty-five week of the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, Israeli forces wounded 98 civilians, including 28 children, 4 women, 2 journalists and a female paramedic. Doctors classified 4 civilians’ injuries as serious.

On 30 November 2018, Israeli forces wounded 60 civilians, including 13 children and a journalist. The incidents were as follows:

The Northern Gaza Strip: 24 civilians, including 9 children and a journalist, were wounded. Thirteen of them were hit tear gas canisters, 8 were hit with tear gas canisters and 3 were hit with rubber bullets. Doctors classified 2 civilian s ‘ injuries as serious. The wounded journalist identified as Abdul Rahim Ashraf Abdul Rahim Abu Mahadi (20), a photojournalist at Media Office of the Palestinian Health Ministry, was hit with a tear gas canister to the right arm.

Gaza City: 21 civilians were wounded. Seventeen of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 4 were hit with rubber bullets. An ambulance further was targeted with a tear gas canister.

Central Gaza Strip: 14 civilians, including 4 children and a journalist, were wounded. Thirteen of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and one was hit with a tear gas canister. The wounded journalist identified as Moammed Yusuf Mohammed Mahawesh (20), a freelance journalist from al-Maghazi, was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs.

Rafah: a 29-year-old civilian was shit with a live bullet to the left thigh and doctors classified his wounds as serious.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 03 December 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, and Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire and fired sound bombs at dozens of Palestinian civilians who were at the Return camp along the border coastal, adjacent to adjacent to “Zikim” military base, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. It should be noted that this is the 18thtime for Palestinian boats to sail for Breaking the Siege. As a result, 38 civilians, including 15 children, 3 women and a female paramedic, were wounded. Four of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 9 were hit with rubber bullets and 25 were hit with tear gas canisters. doctors classified one civilian’s injury as serious while the other civilians’ injuries were between minor and moderate. The wounded paramedic identified as Reham Jom’ah Abu Nasser (20), a volunteer paramedic at the Palestinian Ministry of health, was hit with a tear gas canister to the right thigh.

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday afternoon, 30 November 2018, a group of Palestinian civilians moved from the center of Kufor Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, into the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of the entrance to “Kedumim” settlement established on the village lands. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding end of occupation and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at Israeli forces stationed behind sand barriers. The Israeli forces fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters throughout their bodies.

At approximately 12:00 on Sunday, 02 December 2018, a group of Palestinian civilians organized a protest from the center of Nablus and moved into Howarah checkpoint at the southern entrance to the city in solidarity with Jerusalem. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding the end of occupation and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian civilians in Jerusalem. The protestors threw stones at Israeli forces stationed behind sand barriers. The Israeli forces fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian, from Balata refugee camp, east of the city, was hit with a Two-Two bullet to the left leg. He was transferred to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment.

House Demolitions and Notices:

On Monday, 03 December 2018, Ahmed Siyam self-demolished some of his property in ‘Ain al-Louza neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, as an implementation to the Israeli Municipality decision under the pretext of non-licensing. Ahmed said that he rented a bulldozer and demolished an 8-square-meter store, a 30-square- meter parking and a staircase near his house to implement the Israeli Municipality decision, which gave him 48 hours to demolish the property. He added that, the facility built 2 years ago and the municipality ordered him from 8 months to demolish it under the pretext of non-licensing. The municipality staff accompanied with the Israeli forces raided Ahmed’s property and gave him 48 hours to implement the demolition decision or the municipality bulldozers will carry out the demolition in addition to ordering him paying the demolition costs .

At approximately 06:40 on Tuesday, 04 December 2018, Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction residential building in al-Sal’ah neighborhood in al-Mukaber Mount village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. The house owner, Na’iem Abu Dowieh, said that the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished his house in al-Sal’ah neighborhood without a prior warning while the Israeli forces heavily opened fire. He added that the Israeli forces attacked his relative, pushed them and beat them up during the demolition. As a result, 3 civilians sustained wounds and bruises. He pointed out that the 150 –square-meter building was built about two and a half months ago and after the completion of the external construction, the municipality issued a decision to demolish it. He went to the municipality and managed to postpone the demolition. He added that the municipality refused to license the building and issued a decision to demolish it by himself. He said that he had already started implementing the decision and was intending to complete the demolition in the coming days, but he was surprised that the municipal staff raided the house on Tuesday morning and demolished it. He pointed out that the municipality staff threatened him to impose a fine on him estimated at NIS 100.000-120.000 as a demolition costs. Na’iem was intending to live in the house along with his family, which is comprised of 12 members most of them are children. It should be noted that the Israeli Municipality demolished a commercial facility belonging to Na’iem at the beginning of this year under the pretext of non-licensing.

In the same context, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into Wad al-Humus neighborhood in Surbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. The bulldozer demolished a house belonging to Mohamed Hussain Abu Tair under the pretext of non-licensing and being near the annexations wall. Abu Tair said that the house was fully equipped for housing and he was surprised with raiding and demolishing the house without a prior warning and without allowing him to remove the furniture or reach the house due to the closures that accompanied the demolition. He added that the house was built on an area of 250 square meters, in addition to the walls surrounding it. He pointed out that the municipal staff raided his house last month and confiscated the electrical tools that used to equip his house.

In Beit Haninah village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli vehicles demolished 2 commercial facilities belonging to Taha and Shoqairat families. The facilities were built 2 years ago. The affected families clarified that the Israeli forces confiscated all tools and construction materials in addition to demolishing barracks.

On Tuesday, Ameen al-‘Abasi his own parking in ‘Ain al-Louiza neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing.’Emad al-‘Abasi said that his family demolished a parking belonging to the family and dismantled its roof. The 60-square-meter parking built of tin plates 4 years ago. He added that the family built the parking in order to protect the vehicles from damages, rubber bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas canisters due to the repeated incursions carried out against ‘Ain al-Louiza neighborhood. He added that the municipality warned them to demolish the parking 3 times and the last warning was a week ago, in which the municipality gave the family 21 days or it will demolish the parking and impose a fine on them as a demolition costs.

Settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property:

On Wednesday morning, 5 December 2018, the Israeli Magistrate’s Court issued a decision to vacate a mosque in the Wadi Hilweh neighborhood of Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, in favor of the Elad settlement. According to the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, the court decided to vacate a property belonging to the late Maryam Abu Zuair, on one condition that the heirs will vacate the place until March next year. The center added that the talk revolves around the house of Ilham Siyam and her four sons, in addition to a plot of land of about half a dunum. He stated that the Magistrate’s Court issued an eviction order and before it a hearing that was appointed in the Israeli Supreme Court to consider the ownership of the land. The documents that were presented to the court confirm that the land on which the house was built belongs to the late Jerusalemite Jamil Siyam not to Maryam Abu Zuair. The court hearing will held on 08 January 2019. Abu Zweir’s heirs said they had been in a conflict in the Israeli courts for 22 years to protect the property and prove their ownership and to refute claims made by the Elad settlement group. They also said that they would continue to challenge the evacuation decision to the District Court. Nihad Siam, one of the heirs, said that the settlement association has worked over the years to seize the property in a number of ways. The first is through the collusion between brokers in taking the fingerprints of Abu Zweir on a document of waiver for three of her sons on the estate. She is on her deathbed, but in 1999 the Israeli courts rejected Elad’s claim that the property belongs to her eight children. He added that the association made a new attempt to control the property by raising another case that claimed its right in the real estate claiming that it purchased 3 shares in the property and called for other shares to be classified as absentee property guard in 2001. Nihad Siyam said after several hearings in the courts that Alad had already purchased four heirs and two shares under the Custodian of Absentee Property, while two others, Muneera and her sister Fatima, remained. Siam said that his late mother Munira Siam and his brothers faced the Israeli courts and the bias of settlers and settlement associations and the prosecutions and fines imposed on them and prevent them from any internal restoration in the house and land in order to protect the property overlooking the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the south. He pointed out that the family is going to the Central Court, within 45 days granted by the court to object to the decision to evacuate. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least 180 Palestinian Palestinian families face the risk of forced eviction from their homes due to cases brought against them by settlers or settlement associations.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, 3 December 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished two houses belonging to Ayman Yousef Khalil Rashaida(32) and Hassan Mohammed Hussein al-Zayed (40) in Fasayil village, north of Jericho, under the pretext of non-licensing. Ayman Rashaida said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli Civil Administration Staff accompanied with the Israeli forces and bulldozers surrounded his house along with his neighbor’s house, Hasan, without a prior warning. The Israeli forces forcibly got them out of the houses, pushed them and ordered them to keep away from the houses. The bulldozers then demolished the 2 houses. He said that his house was comprised of a 50-square-meter room built of concrete and roofed with a tin plates, where he along with his wife and their 4 children live. Regarding to Hasan, his house was comprised of a 20-sqaure-meter room built of iron, where his wife and their 8 children live, including a child with disabilities.

At approximately 07:00 on Monday, 03 December 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a mounted-crane truck moved into al-Hawd Mount, which is located in the lands of Qasrah village on Street (505-‘Aber al-Samirah), southeast of Nablus. The Israeli soldiers deployed in the land belonging to Maqboulah Nasrallah Mohamed Othmanm from al-Majdal Bani Fadel village, southeast of the city. The soldiers brought a contingent of workers in civilian clothes and began to dismantle a 44-square-meter barrack built of iron and tin plates belonging to Maqboulah. The Israeli forces confiscated iron used for barrack before withdrawing. The abovementioned barrack used for agriculture in 70 dunums. Maqboulah repaired the 70 dunums a week ago via a bulldozer. The barrack was built on 27 November 2018.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Kherbit Um al-Khair, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli soldiers deployed between residents’ houses while the Israeli Civil Administration staff distributed 4 notices to stop construction works under the pretext of non-licensing. The notices were as follows:

A 15-square-meter house built of tin plates and belongs to Yaser ‘Eid al-Hathaleen.

A 15-square-meter house built of tin plates and belongs to Khair Allah Suliman al-Hathaleen.

A 12-square-meter kitchen built of tin plates and belongs to Suliman Yamen al-Hathaleen.

A 30-square-meter tent belongs to Khadra Dawoud al-Hathaleen.

It should be noted that “Karmiel” settlement established on Palestinian civilians confiscated lands is only a few kilometers away from the al-Kherbah and its houses and Israeli settlers are carrying out attacks against civilians in order to force them to leave their land to facilitate the seizure in favor of settlement expansion. Moreover, Regevim Settlement Association, which monitors the Palestinian urban activities in areas classified as “C”, instigates the Israeli Civil Administration to demolish Palestinian houses and facilities and to expedite the execution of demolition orders issued against buildings and houses for which demolition orders have been issued.

At approximately 03:00 on Tuesday, 04 December 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished 4 barracks at the entrance to Hares village, northwest of Salfit. The barracks belong to 3 siblings Fadi, Nadi and Saleh Hasan Saleh Suliman and used as aluminum workshop, a clothes dryer and an agricultural greenhouse. The barracks are located on the main road connecting Hares and Bidya villages. The barracks were demolished under the pretext of locating in area classified as Area “C”. The demolished shops are a 100-square-meter aluminum shop includes machines and aluminum tools; a 110- square-meter carpentry includes machines and tools; a clothes dryers; and a 100-sqaure-meter agricultural greenhouse. The plot of land, where facilities are located, estimated at 1.5 dunums.

Settlers attacks:

At approximately 03:00 on Monday, 03 December 2018, a group of Israeli settlers attacked al-Tahtah neighborhood in Odlah village, south of Nablus. The settlers attacked Palestinian civilians vehicles parked in front of their owners’ houses and yards. The settlers also wrote slogans against Arabs and Muslims on the village streets and punctured with sharp tools the tiers of 3 vehicles and a bus belonging to al-Waleed Company before withdrawing the village. The effected cars belong to ‘Azzam Ahmed Kharouf, Samer Rajeh Rashed, Salah Qawareq, Yaser Qawareq.

Recommendations to the International Community:

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC to continue to investigate the Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and grave violations in the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

