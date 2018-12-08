December 08, 2018

FSB holds briefing on Kerch Strait crisis

A briefing on Kerch Strait crisis held by the First Deputy Head of the Coast Guard Department of the FSB Border Service Aleksey Volsky and Head of the Investigative Department of FSB Mikhail Shishov in Moscow on Saturday dedicated to the Kerch Strait crisis on Saturday, December 8.

Tensions rose off Crimea on November 25th as three Ukrainian navy vessels breached Russian territorial waters, before being impounded by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to the Ukrainian authorities, their vessels had the right to pass freely through the Kerch Strait, under international law. Moscow says it was not given advanced warning. The FSB described the vessels’ transit as “illegal,” all 24 Ukrainian sailors were sentenced to two months in custody until January 25, 2019.